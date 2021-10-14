 Pittsburgh immigrant-service group Casa San José likely to move to new office | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh immigrant-service group Casa San José likely to move to new office

By

click to enlarge Casa San José director Monica Ruiz outside their current offices in Beechview - CP PHOTO: LAKE LEWIS
CP Photo: Lake Lewis
Casa San José director Monica Ruiz outside their current offices in Beechview
The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh intends to vote this week on selling a Beechview property to Casa San José, a local nonprofit that serves Pittsburgh’s Latino immigrant community and other residents.

Casa San José director Monica Ruiz tells City Paper the group intends to move their office down the street from their current location Beechview if the sale is approved. Beechview is home to a small, yet quickly growing, Latino community and includes a concentration of immigrant-run businesses. If the URA approves the purchase of the building at 1602-1606 Broadway Ave., Casa San José intends to renovate the space into their new office and a community gathering space.

"The growing Hispanic community is so grateful for the dedication that Mayor Peduto has and continues to display to our community,” said Ruiz in a press release. “He has been a champion on immigrant rights and inclusion. This building is just one additional way he has proven his commitment to our communities.”


If it approves the sale, the URA will sell the property to Casa San José for $1 plus costs, according to a press release. Casa also has auxiliary offices in East Liberty, Ambridge, Mooncrest, and Washington County. 

Other changes to the property on Broadway Avenue include adding an elevator and other additions that will make the building ADA-compliant. An estimate of how much the revitalization project will cost has not yet been made public.

According to the city in a press release, Pittsburgh allocated $1 million of American Rescue Plan funding through the URA, and Casa San José expects to raise the additional funding for the project.

Additionally, in August, the URA approved a lending program for Avenues of Hope, revitalizing business in seven historically Black city neighborhoods. Applicants will be able to borrow up to $200,000, with no payments for the first 20 years for commercial real estate.


Pittsburgh’s American Rescue Plan funds budget set aside almost $70 million for the URA.

Trending

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency
5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols
Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position
Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County
Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Portrait project in Downtown Pittsburgh brings awareness to the immigrant experience

By Jason Phox

Portrait project in Downtown Pittsburgh brings awareness to the immigrant experience

How Pittsburghers can help Afghan refugees arriving in the community

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How Pittsburghers can help Afghan refugees arriving in the community

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

15 businesses selected to participate in inaugural Catapult Culinary program

By Dani Janae

15 businesses selected to participate in inaugural Catapult Culinary program
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

By Ryan Deto

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position

By Ryan Deto

Jacob Klinger in 2020

Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County

Factions in Oakland are fighting to determine the future of the neighborhood's development

By Ryan Deto

Factions in Oakland are fighting to determine the future of the neighborhood's development
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 13-19, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Jacob Klinger in 2020

Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position

By Ryan Deto

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

By Ryan Deto

Activists rally outside Sewickley home of Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter in support of reconciliation bill

Activists rally outside Sewickley home of Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter in support of reconciliation bill

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Factions in Oakland are fighting to determine the future of the neighborhood's development

Factions in Oakland are fighting to determine the future of the neighborhood's development

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation