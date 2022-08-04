 Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

By

click to enlarge A person holds an old cathode-ray tube television.
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.

The city has reacted with some marked improvement, including a more robust blue bin distribution program and educational resources informing residents what should and should not be put out for pick up.

The city also provides special programs for residents to dispose of items not accepted in curbside recycling. One such program will take place in partnership with the Pennsylvania Resources Council.


Pittsburgh residents can now register to drop off televisions, computers, pesticides, automotive fluids, and more during designated collection days at the Department of Public Works Environmental Services facility in the Strip District.

“These collections provide a way for local individuals to easily dispose of electronic and chemical materials," says DPW director Chris Hornstein in a press release. "Appropriate recycling of these items prevents potentially hazardous waste from entering our rivers and ground soil and DPW is eager to bring this resource back to Pittsburgh."

The electronics recycling collections will take place weekly throughout the year, while combined household chemical and e-waste collections will occur one weekend per month from March through November.

The E-Waste Recycling Drop Off will take place on Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. and on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m., and accepted items include computers, televisions, phones, and other electronic waste. Items will be disposed of at a cost of 35 cents per pound; however, central processing unit towers and laptops will be accepted at no cost.


Beginning Sat., Aug. 6, Household Chemical Recycling Drop Off will take place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. one Saturday per month. Accepted materials include household cleaners, automotive fluids, paints, pesticides, and other products containing "potentially hazardous components." The cost of disposal will be charged per pound on a sliding scale. E-waste will also be accepted at these Saturday collections.

On-site payments can be made with cash or check, or with a debit or credit card.

PRC deputy director Sarah Alessio Shea says all electronic scrap collected will be forwarded to eLoop, an electronic waste management company with facilities in Export and State College, Pa. She adds that anyone donating computers, smartphones, or similar devices can "feel confident that their material and data is being safely, ethically, and responsibly recycled when dealing with PRC and eLoop."
Bureau of Environmental Services. 3001 Railroad St., Strip District. Registration required. prc.org/recyclePGH

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Events Coordinator, Fondant Specialist, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Events Coordinator, Fondant Specialist, and more

Elected officials, environmental groups call for updates to Pennsylvania's recycling laws

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Elected officials, environmental groups call for updates to Pennsylvania's recycling laws

Safely get rid of household chemicals at drive-thru collection

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Safely get rid of household chemicals at drive-thru collection

Pittsburgh to resume ticketing for street sweeping

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh to resume ticketing for street sweeping
More »

Tags

Latest in Environment

Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly

Environmental watchdogs petition to remove access fee on oil and gas well database

By Cassie Miller

Environmental watchdogs petition to remove access fee on oil and gas well database

Advocates threaten to shut down Congressional Baseball Game unless climate legislation passes

By Kim Lyons

Advocates threaten to shut down Congressional Baseball Game unless climate legislation passes

Kick some butts with city's new anti-littering initiative

By Matt Petras

Kick some butts with city's new anti-littering initiative
More »
More Environment »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 3- 9, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

CP Jail Watch: July 2022

CP Jail Watch: July 2022

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Historic Freedom Corner suffers damages; leaders work to rebuild

Historic Freedom Corner suffers damages; leaders work to rebuild

By Dontae Washington

Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly

Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh sex worker on why monkeypox vaccine access needs expanded

Pittsburgh sex worker on why monkeypox vaccine access needs expanded

By Jessie Sage

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation