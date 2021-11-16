Pittsburgh horror convention returns with scream queens, scary films, and karaoke

Horror Realm, an annual convention for Pittsburgh-area fans of slashers, creature features, and other thrilling delights, will happen from Fri., Nov. 19-Sun., Nov. 21 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites in Bethel Park. Performers from different horror movies and franchises will be in attendance, including scream queen Danielle Harris, who was in multiple installments of the Halloween franchise, Bai Ling from The Crow, and many others.
The three-day event was originally supposed to take place in March, when it is usually held, but was delayed due to concerns about COVID-19. Rich Dalzotto, one of the founders and partners of Horror Realm, says that he and the other organizers wanted to choose a responsible date to have the event, and when things didn’t seem safe, they postponed it.
Dalzotto says the event currently has a COVID-19 policy in place that "complies with the venue’s policy," plus some added rules requested by the celebrity guests.
“I don’t believe you can create a perfect plan for something we are still learning about, but if we have any areas of concern during the weekend we will react proactively to help protect everyone as much as possible while attempting to not disrupt their ability to enjoy their time at the convention," says Dalzotto.
In addition to celebrity guests, the event will feature film screenings, panels, and parties, as well as a tattoo contest and special karaoke night. There will also be vendors selling horror-themed merchandise, such as T-shirts, jewelry, original movie posters, comics, and more.
"If you have never been to Horror Realm before but have a passion for the films then you can expect an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of horror goodness for the weekend and meet a lot of people with the same passion," says Dalzotto.
This year’s convention is exciting for Dalzotto because of the long wait to come back and enjoy everything it has to offer.
“On a personal level, I am excited to spend time talking to people about horror films and buying a lot of movies and other horror-related items,” he says.
Horror Realm 2021. Fri., Nov. 19-Sun., Nov. 21. Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites. 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. $15-40. horrorrealmcon.com