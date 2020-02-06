Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at True T Studios and more (Feb. 6-12)

Fri., Feb. 7
First Fridays: A Night on Bourbon Street at True T Studios. 9 p.m. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $20. BYOB ($5 cork fee). truetpgh.com - True T Studios kicks off February with First Fridays: A Night on Bourbon Street, a New Orleans-inspired lingerie party and fundraiser described on the event page as celebrating sexuality and gender fluidity within communities of color. Guests are invited to dance the night away to music by DJ Tay Waits and enjoy live performances by Ayana Sade and Tee Wills. There will also be food by local creole catering company, Roux Orleans, a sex toy showcase, and New Orleans LGBTQ photography in the PINK Gallery. And make sure you're camera-ready because AIDS Free Pittsburgh will be filming a new documentary on-site throughout the evening. All proceeds will support community programming at True T Studios.
Thu., Feb. 6
College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com
Fri., Feb. 7
Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
‘80s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
MESH: ADAB and Malzof at 3577 Studios. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 3577 Bigelow Blvd., Polish Hill. $10. BYOB. facebook.com/3577StudiosPgh
DJ Essay at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Cobra Nights: Nicole and Jarrett at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free with RSVP. cobrapgh.com
Lazercrunk with ROSKA at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12. brilloboxpgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Sat., Feb. 8
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Back 2 Zack's ‘80s Dance Party at Cake Pittsburgh. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. $10. cakepgh.com
Make Sure You Have Fun at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $6 with RSVP/8 without RSVP/10 after 12:30 a.m. spiritpgh.com
Sadderday at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5-7. belvederesultradive.com
DJ Petey C at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Cobra Nights: Bento Boombox with Tony2Keyz and Bamboo at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 pre-sale. cobrapgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Honcho with Jeffrey Sfire and Kathi. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Mon., Feb. 10
In the Weeds at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
Tue., Feb. 11
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., Feb. 12
Shine N Radiate at Up There. 9 p.m-1 a.m. 931 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $5. 18 and up. facebook.com/THEREUltra
412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
Salsa at Ace Hotel. 7-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
