Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at True T Studios and more (Feb. 6-12)

Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Fri., Feb. 7

First Fridays: A Night on Bourbon Street at True T Studios. 9 p.m. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $20. BYOB ($5 cork fee). truetpgh.com - True T Studios kicks off February with First Fridays: A Night on Bourbon Street, a New Orleans-inspired lingerie party and fundraiser described on the event page as celebrating sexuality and gender fluidity within communities of color. Guests are invited to dance the night away to music by DJ Tay Waits and enjoy live performances by Ayana Sade and Tee Wills. There will also be food by local creole catering company, Roux Orleans, a sex toy showcase, and New Orleans LGBTQ photography in the PINK Gallery. And make sure you're camera-ready because AIDS Free Pittsburgh will be filming a new documentary on-site throughout the evening. All proceeds will support community programming at True T Studios.


Thu., Feb. 6

College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com

Fri., Feb. 7


Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

‘80s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

MESH: ADAB and Malzof at 3577 Studios. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 3577 Bigelow Blvd., Polish Hill. $10. BYOB. facebook.com/3577StudiosPgh

DJ Essay at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Cobra Nights: Nicole and Jarrett at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free with RSVP. cobrapgh.com

Lazercrunk with ROSKA at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12. brilloboxpgh.com


Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., Feb. 8

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Back 2 Zack's ‘80s Dance Party at Cake Pittsburgh. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. $10. cakepgh.com

Make Sure You Have Fun at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $6 with RSVP/8 without RSVP/10 after 12:30 a.m. spiritpgh.com

Sadderday at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5-7. belvederesultradive.com

DJ Petey C at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Cobra Nights: Bento Boombox with Tony2Keyz and Bamboo at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 pre-sale. cobrapgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Honcho with Jeffrey Sfire and Kathi. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Mon., Feb. 10

In the Weeds at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Tue., Feb. 11

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Feb. 12

Shine N Radiate at Up There. 9 p.m-1 a.m. 931 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $5. 18 and up. facebook.com/THEREUltra

412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Salsa at Ace Hotel. 7-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

