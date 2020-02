Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at True T Studios and more (Feb. 6-12)

Each week, thecompiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)kicks off February with, a New Orleans-inspired lingerie party and fundraiser described on the event page as celebrating sexuality and gender fluidity within communities of color. Guests are invited to dance the night away to music by DJ Tay Waits and enjoy live performances by Ayana Sade and Tee Wills. There will also be food by local creole catering company, Roux Orleans, a sex toy showcase, and New Orleans LGBTQ photography in the PINK Gallery. And make sure you're camera-ready because AIDS Free Pittsburgh will be filming a new documentary on-site throughout the evening. All proceeds will support community programming at True T Studios.Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com