Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

Each week, thecompiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)– For the first time ever, thetouring dance party stops in Pittsburgh for a night of ABBA-inspired fun at. Want more info? spoke to one of the organizers about this unique event.presents an epic night of nu-disco, house, and other dance genres from the ‘80s and ‘90s when former Madonna DJplays. Known for producing club remixes of hit songs by Madonna, as well as Whitney Houston, Afrika Bambaataa, Talking Heads, and more, this should be a night local EDM fans will never forget.resident DJs Michael Kaiser and Patrick Backeris are out of town, so Ryan Schroeder and fellow Longturn member Stone Butler (Gladstone Deluxe) are laying it down for a special night at this regularevent. Butler’s style “blends house and electronic music with the rhythmic intricacies of drumming cultures from around the globe.”Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com