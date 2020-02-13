Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

Fri., Feb. 21
thunderbirdcafe.net – For the first time ever, the Gimme Gimme Disco touring dance party stops in Pittsburgh for a night of ABBA-inspired fun at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Club. Want more info? CP spoke to one of the organizers about this unique event.
Sat., Feb. 22
Cobra Legends: Jellybean Benitez at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15 pre-sale/$150-300 lounge/$500 private room. cobrapgh.com – COBRA Lounge presents an epic night of nu-disco, house, and other dance genres from the ‘80s and ‘90s when former Madonna DJ Jellybean Benitez plays. Known for producing club remixes of hit songs by Madonna, as well as Whitney Houston, Afrika Bambaataa, Talking Heads, and more, this should be a night local EDM fans will never forget.
spiritpgh.com - House Plants resident DJs Michael Kaiser and Patrick Backeris are out of town, so Ryan Schroeder and fellow Longturn member Stone Butler (Gladstone Deluxe) are laying it down for a special night at this regular Spirit event. Butler’s style “blends house and electronic music with the rhythmic intricacies of drumming cultures from around the globe.”
More, more, more…
Thu., Feb. 20
I Love College Thursdays with DJ Dave Ott at COSMO on Carson. 10 p.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. cosmopgh.com
College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com
Fri., Feb. 21
Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
History Uncorked: ’80s Night at Heinz History Center. 7:30-11 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $65-110. heinzhistorycenter.org
Forgotten Fridays with DJ Ski and Dave Ott at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
House of Suntory Presents TJ Groover and DJ KB at COBRA Lounge. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free with RSVP and before 10 p.m./$5. cobrapgh.com
Dissolv presents Truncate at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $15 advance/$20 door. cattivopgh.com
DJ Alex Rivera at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Bad Girls Dance Party at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Remedy:004 Rave & Morty 4 Pre-Party at Remedy. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 5121 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. facebook.com/remedypgh
Myspace Nite at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Sat., Feb. 22
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Steel City Squares February Dance at Mars Hill Church. 7-10 p.m. 3832 Mintwood St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/steel.city.squares
SIN Saturday with DJ Digital Dave at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Carnaval da Casa Brasil. 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com
Strangeways at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com
Drake Night at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5-7. belvederesultradive.com
DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
DAP with i:Wah and Shade Cobain at Tana Ethiopian Cuisine. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 5929 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. $10. tanaethiopian.com/5139
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Hot Mass and Cold Cuts present The Patchouli Brothers. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Mon., Feb. 24
In the Weeds: Darkness is Spreading x DJ Yas the Empress at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
Tue., Feb. 25
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., Feb. 26
412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
Salsa at Ace Hotel. 7-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $10. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.