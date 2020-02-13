 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Fri., Feb. 21
click to enlarge Gimme Gimme Disco - PHOTO: NICK KARP
Photo: Nick Karp
Gimme Gimme Disco
Gimme Gimme Disco at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Club. 8 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10-18. thunderbirdcafe.net – For the first time ever, the Gimme Gimme Disco touring dance party stops in Pittsburgh for a night of ABBA-inspired fun at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Club. Want more info? CP spoke to one of the organizers about this unique event.

Sat., Feb. 22


Cobra Legends: Jellybean Benitez at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15 pre-sale/$150-300 lounge/$500 private room. cobrapgh.comCOBRA Lounge presents an epic night of nu-disco, house, and other dance genres from the ‘80s and ‘90s when former Madonna DJ Jellybean Benitez plays. Known for producing club remixes of hit songs by Madonna, as well as Whitney Houston, Afrika Bambaataa, Talking Heads, and more, this should be a night local EDM fans will never forget.
click to enlarge House Plants at Spirit - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
House Plants at Spirit
House Plants featuring Gladstone Deluxe at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com - House Plants resident DJs Michael Kaiser and Patrick Backeris are out of town, so Ryan Schroeder and fellow Longturn member Stone Butler (Gladstone Deluxe) are laying it down for a special night at this regular Spirit event. Butler’s style “blends house and electronic music with the rhythmic intricacies of drumming cultures from around the globe.”

More, more, more…

Thu., Feb. 20

I Love College Thursdays with DJ Dave Ott at COSMO on Carson. 10 p.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. cosmopgh.com


College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com

Fri., Feb. 21

Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

History Uncorked: ’80s Night at Heinz History Center. 7:30-11 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $65-110. heinzhistorycenter.org

Forgotten Fridays with DJ Ski and Dave Ott at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com


House of Suntory Presents TJ Groover and DJ KB at COBRA Lounge. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free with RSVP and before 10 p.m./$5. cobrapgh.com

Dissolv presents Truncate at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $15 advance/$20 door. cattivopgh.com

DJ Alex Rivera at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Bad Girls Dance Party at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Remedy:004 Rave & Morty 4 Pre-Party at Remedy. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 5121 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. facebook.com/remedypgh

Myspace Nite at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., Feb. 22

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Steel City Squares February Dance at Mars Hill Church. 7-10 p.m. 3832 Mintwood St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/steel.city.squares

SIN Saturday with DJ Digital Dave at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Carnaval da Casa Brasil. 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com

Strangeways at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com

Drake Night at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5-7. belvederesultradive.com

DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

DAP with i:Wah and Shade Cobain at Tana Ethiopian Cuisine. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 5929 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. $10. tanaethiopian.com/5139

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass and Cold Cuts present The Patchouli Brothers. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Mon., Feb. 24

In the Weeds: Darkness is Spreading x DJ Yas the Empress at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Tue., Feb. 25

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Feb. 26

412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Salsa at Ace Hotel. 7-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $10. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

