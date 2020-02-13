 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Spirit, Irma Freeman Center, and more (Feb. 13-19) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Spirit, Irma Freeman Center, and more (Feb. 13-19)

By

Each week, Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

And because Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, make sure to look for dance nights dedicated to the holiday, as marked by the ❤️️ emoji.

Fri., Feb. 14

❤️️ Love an Aquarius Dance Party at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/$8 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com — Is it any coincidence that Valentine’s Day falls during Aquarius season? Probably, but let’s honor the water-bearers in our lives anyway during a special event at Spirit. Dance the night at Love an Aquarius Dance Party presented by huny, Based Grvce, and One Wavy Babe of Darkness is Spreading and hosted by Timothy Votaw. The Facebook event page promises an “intergalactic dance party celebrating music, astrology, love across the galaxy, and the Age of Aquarius.”


Pandemic x Jellyfish at Brillobox. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com — The global music of Pandemic and the Italo disco vibes of the Jellyfish queer dance party combine for one special night at Brillobox. Move to a wide selection of disco, dancehall, funk, and more.

Sat., Feb. 15

Sappho: Hanky Situation at the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 7-11 p.m. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. $3-5 or pay-what-you-can. irmafreeman.org — As part of the Queer Ecology Hanky Project at the Irma Freeman Center, organizer Mary Tremonte is bringing back her Sappho queer dance party. With Tremonte DJing as Mary Mack, along with Formosa of Jellyfish and Freeter, the Hanky Situation is described on Facebook as a “hanky code-themed” queer dance party, set inside the Queer Ecology Hanky Project exhibit. Get your groove on and while you’re at it, buy one of the many custom handkerchiefs on display inside the venue.

More, more, more …


Thu., Feb. 13

College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com

Fri., Feb. 14

Funky '70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com


❤️️ Stupid Cupid at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

❤️️ V-Day with DJ Mary Mack and DJ Sauce Queen at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Club. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. thunderbirdcafe.net

❤️️ Cobra Nights: Habibi – A Night of expansive Love with ADAB & FANA at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 advance/$10 at the door. cobrapgh.com

❤️️ Queer Prom Dance Party at Brewer’s Bar. 10 p.m. 3315 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. facebook.com/brewersbarpgh

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

❤️️ Valentine Moonlight Dance Cruise on the Gateway Clipper. 10:30 p.m. 350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $30 advance/$35 at the door. gatewayclipper.com

Sat., Feb. 15

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

FUCK LOVE Heart Break House Party with Diiviine Time. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 4031 Vinceton St., North Side. $10. $5 for all-black/goth attire. 18 and up. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh

'90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com

DJ Steve Spin at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Longturn presents Moon Boots (Valentine Lupercalia) at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15/$22.50. spiritpgh.com

Afroheat at Casa Brasil. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com

Evolution Three-Year Anniversary at Cattivo. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com

Cobra Nights: Cherry Bomb! With huny, Deejay Aesthetics, and Breeze at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5-350. cobrapgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass [Detour] presents Elena Colombi and Malzof. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Mon., Feb. 17

In the Weeds at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Tue., Feb. 18

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Feb. 19

412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Lindy Hop at Ace Hotel. 7-10 p.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

