Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Spirit, Irma Freeman Center, and more (Feb. 13-19)

'90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive . 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com

Each week,compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)And because Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, make sure to look for dance nights dedicated to the holiday, as marked by the ❤️️ emoji.❤️️— Is it any coincidence that Valentine’s Day falls during Aquarius season? Probably, but let’s honor the water-bearers in our lives anyway during a special event at. Dance the night atpresented by huny, Based Grvce, and One Wavy Babe of Darkness is Spreading and hosted by Timothy Votaw. The Facebook event page promises an “intergalactic dance party celebrating music, astrology, love across the galaxy, and the Age of Aquarius.”— The global music ofand the Italo disco vibes of thequeer dance party combine for one special night at. Move to a wide selection of disco, dancehall, funk, and more.— As part of the Queer Ecology Hanky Project at the, organizer Mary Tremonte is bringing back herqueer dance party. With Tremonte DJing as Mary Mack, along with Formosa of Jellyfish and Freeter, theis described on Facebook as a “hanky code-themed” queer dance party, set inside the Queer Ecology Hanky Project exhibit. Get your groove on and while you’re at it, buy one of the many custom handkerchiefs on display inside the venue.❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com