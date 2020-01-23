Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Spirit, Ace Hotel, and more (Jan. 23-29)

Sat., Jan. 25
In Bed By Ten with Nisha Blackwell at Spirit. 6-9 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com — The January edition of In Bed By Ten at Spirit has a personal importance to its DJ and organizer, Matthew Buchholz. The event will raise money for the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization supporting research and advocacy for an illness Buchholz’s own mother has been living with for the past several years.
"For me, the hardest thing about losing a family member to Alzheimer’s is the feeling of helplessness,” says Buchholz. “Fundraisers like this are a way to not feel so helpless and to try to help other people."
Joining Buchholz is Nisha Blackwell of Knotzland Bowties, who will preview a collection of bowties made from cloth donated by the family of an Alzheimer’s patient. (Blackwell will also curate songs for the event.)
Mon., Jan 27
Darkness is Spreading x In the Weeds Anniversary Party at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh — Darkness is Spreading celebrates two years of hosting the In the Weeds residency at the Ace Hotel. It will also mark a transition away from founding DJ, huny, to what the Facebook event describes as a “new crop of babes” for 2020.
More, more, more…
Thu., Jan. 23
College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. $10. scenariopgh.com
I Love College Thursdays at COSMO on Carson. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Fri., Jan. 24-Sun., Jan. 26
Pittsburgh Shakedown 2020: Lindy Hop Weekender at Ace Hotel.120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. $50-150. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
Fri., Jan. 24
Funky '70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 East Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. (Doors 6 p.m.) 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sober Social/Dance Night with Mx. Silkman at Bantha Tea Bar. 7-11 p.m. 5002 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. banthateabar.com
DJ Scottro at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Diamond Life at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
Longturn presents Reverie with Jozif at Market Street Grocery. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 435 Market St., Uptown. $15-17.50. marketstreetgrocery.com
Pop Rocks at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
DJ Midas at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Union at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Emo Trap with Digital Nas at The Smiling Moose. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1306 East Carson St., South Side. $6-8. smiling-moose.com
Cobra Nights: DJ Bamboo and Davy Wreck at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free with RSVP. cobrapgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 East Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Sat., Jan. 25
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
DJ June at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Art House Party with Diiviine Time. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 4031 Vinceton St., North Side. $10. 18 and up. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh
Electric Chapel with Raven at Cake Pittsburgh. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. $13-40. cakepgh.com
House Plants at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
All Night R&B at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5-7. belvederesultradive.com
DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Beleza: Sounds of Brazil Lounge & Party at Casa Brasil. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com
Slappers N Bangers with DJ Femi at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $6. brilloboxpgh.com
Cobra Nights: DJ Marfox at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-15. cobrapgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Hot Mass and Cold Cuts present Basic Soul Unit [Dekmantel]. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Tue., Jan. 28
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., Jan. 29
412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.