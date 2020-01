Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Spirit, Ace Hotel, and more (Jan. 23-29)

Each week, thecompiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)— The January edition ofathas a personal importance to its DJ and organizer, Matthew Buchholz. The event will raise money for the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization supporting research and advocacy for an illness Buchholz’s own mother has been living with for the past several years."For me, the hardest thing about losing a family member to Alzheimer’s is the feeling of helplessness,” says Buchholz. “Fundraisers like this are a way to not feel so helpless and to try to help other people."Joining Buchholz is Nisha Blackwell of Knotzland Bowties , who will preview a collection of bowties made from cloth donated by the family of an Alzheimer’s patient. (Blackwell will also curate songs for the event.)celebrates two years of hosting theresidency at the. It will also mark a transition away from founding DJ, huny, to what the Facebook event describes as a “new crop of babes” for 2020.. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free.Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com