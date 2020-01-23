 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Spirit, Ace Hotel, and more (Jan. 23-29) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Spirit, Ace Hotel, and more (Jan. 23-29)

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-grooveline-logo.jpg
Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)
Sat., Jan. 25
In Bed By Ten with Nisha Blackwell at Spirit. 6-9 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com — The January edition of In Bed By Ten at Spirit has a personal importance to its DJ and organizer, Matthew Buchholz. The event will raise money for the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization supporting research and advocacy for an illness Buchholz’s own mother has been living with for the past several years.

"For me, the hardest thing about losing a family member to Alzheimer’s is the feeling of helplessness,” says Buchholz. “Fundraisers like this are a way to not feel so helpless and to try to help other people."

Joining Buchholz is Nisha Blackwell of Knotzland Bowties, who will preview a collection of bowties made from cloth donated by the family of an Alzheimer’s patient. (Blackwell will also curate songs for the event.)


Mon., Jan 27
Darkness is Spreading x In the Weeds Anniversary Party at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh Darkness is Spreading celebrates two years of hosting the In the Weeds residency at the Ace Hotel. It will also mark a transition away from founding DJ, huny, to what the Facebook event describes as a “new crop of babes” for 2020.

More, more, more…

Thu., Jan. 23

College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. $10. scenariopgh.com


I Love College Thursdays at COSMO on Carson. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Fri., Jan. 24-Sun., Jan. 26

Pittsburgh Shakedown 2020: Lindy Hop Weekender at Ace Hotel.120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. $50-150. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Fri., Jan. 24

Funky '70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 East Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. (Doors 6 p.m.) 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Sober Social/Dance Night with Mx. Silkman at Bantha Tea Bar. 7-11 p.m. 5002 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. banthateabar.com


DJ Scottro at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Diamond Life at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

Longturn presents Reverie with Jozif at Market Street Grocery. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 435 Market St., Uptown. $15-17.50. marketstreetgrocery.com

Pop Rocks at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

DJ Midas at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Union at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Emo Trap with Digital Nas at The Smiling Moose. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1306 East Carson St., South Side. $6-8. smiling-moose.com

Cobra Nights: DJ Bamboo and Davy Wreck at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free with RSVP. cobrapgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 East Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., Jan. 25

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

DJ June at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Art House Party with Diiviine Time. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 4031 Vinceton St., North Side. $10. 18 and up. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh

Electric Chapel with Raven at Cake Pittsburgh. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. $13-40. cakepgh.com

House Plants at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

All Night R&B at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5-7. belvederesultradive.com

DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Beleza: Sounds of Brazil Lounge & Party at Casa Brasil. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com

Slappers N Bangers with DJ Femi at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $6. brilloboxpgh.com

Cobra Nights: DJ Marfox at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-15. cobrapgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass and Cold Cuts present Basic Soul Unit [Dekmantel]. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Tue., Jan. 28

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Jan. 29

412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

Tags

Latest in Features

Get a peek into the Pittsburgh belly dance scene this weekend at The Rex

By Jordan Snowden

Zoe Jakes

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

Kelly Strayhorn Theater taps Joseph Hall as new executive director

By Amanda Waltz

Joseph Hall

ProjectArt and Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh invite kids and teens to free, afterschool art classes

By Amanda Waltz

ProjectArt
More »

Readers also liked…

Roving gangs, retractable screwdrivers and drunk zombies: celebrating 40 years of Dawn of the Dead

By Michael Machosky

The late George Romero (left) with Tom Savini

Dandy Andy: Warhol's Queer History explores the role of queerness in Andy Warhol's art

By Lauren Ortego

Andy Warhol’s “Small Acetate (Self-Portrait in Drag)"

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Plus-size fashion show comes to Lawrenceville to uplift body positivity

By Ryan Deto

Models of Voluptuous Lady Boutique
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

ProjectArt

ProjectArt and Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh invite kids and teens to free, afterschool art classes

By Amanda Waltz

Joseph Hall

Kelly Strayhorn Theater taps Joseph Hall as new executive director

By Amanda Waltz

Zoe Jakes

Get a peek into the Pittsburgh belly dance scene this weekend at The Rex

By Jordan Snowden

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation