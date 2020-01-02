Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Roboto Project, Ace Hotel, and more (Jan. 2-8)

Sat., Jan. 4
therobotoproject.com – The local trans rights and resources group SisTers PGH was dealt a devastating blow when a fire damaged their offices. To help them get back on their feet, the Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective will host a benefit at The Mr. Roboto Project. The evening features a lineup of live music acts and DJ sets by Emma Vescio. All proceeds will go to SisTers PGH.
Wed., Jan. 8
Swingin' In The ‘20s at Ace Hotel. 7:30-10 p.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/Pittsburgh – Dance into 2020 with a special 1920s-themed dance event at Ace Hotel. Break out your best Charleston to live music by the Adam's Aces swing band and learn new moves with a beginner dance lesson at 7:30 p.m. Musicians are also encouraged to bring their instruments to play along.
Thu., Jan. 2
New Year, Who Dis Party at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. 18 and up. cosmopgh.com
Radiate & Shine at There Ultra Lounge. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 931 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. 18 and up. facebook.com/THEREUltra
Fri., Jan. 3
Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Beef: Jay-Z vs. Beyonce at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., $5. Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com
Pop-up Party at True T PGH. 9 p.m. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5-10. 18 and over. truetpgh.com
DJ Alex Rivera at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
ICON: Rihanna at Element. 10 p.m. 5744 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. elementpgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Sat., Jan, 4
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Issa Anime Party with Diiviine Time. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 4031 Vinceton St., North Side. $10. $5 in cosplay. 18 and up. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh
ADMC at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Title Town at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/ $8 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com
'90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Requiem at Cattivo. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com
Forge: Noah Svec and Brad Truman at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5/10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com
DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Hot Mass/Humanaut presents Martyn [Ostgut Ton] and FANA'. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Mon., Jan. 6
In the Weeds: gfx with Sauce Queen at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/Pittsburgh
Tue., Jan. 7
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., Jan. 8
412Step: Partner Dancing Lesson – Waltz at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
