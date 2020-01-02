 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Roboto Project, Ace Hotel, and more (Jan. 2-8) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Roboto Project, Ace Hotel, and more (Jan. 2-8)

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-grooveline-logo.jpg
Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Sat., Jan. 4
click to enlarge The Mr. Roboto Project music venue - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The Mr. Roboto Project music venue
SisTers PGH Benefit at The Mr. Roboto Project. 8-11 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5-10. All ages. therobotoproject.com – The local trans rights and resources group SisTers PGH was dealt a devastating blow when a fire damaged their offices. To help them get back on their feet, the Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective will host a benefit at The Mr. Roboto Project. The evening features a lineup of live music acts and DJ sets by Emma Vescio. All proceeds will go to SisTers PGH.

Wed., Jan. 8


Swingin' In The ‘20s at Ace Hotel. 7:30-10 p.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/Pittsburgh – Dance into 2020 with a special 1920s-themed dance event at Ace Hotel. Break out your best Charleston to live music by the Adam's Aces swing band and learn new moves with a beginner dance lesson at 7:30 p.m. Musicians are also encouraged to bring their instruments to play along.

More, more, more…

Thu., Jan. 2

New Year, Who Dis Party at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. 18 and up. cosmopgh.com

Radiate & Shine at There Ultra Lounge. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 931 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. 18 and up. facebook.com/THEREUltra


Fri., Jan. 3

Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Beef: Jay-Z vs. Beyonce at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., $5. Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com

Pop-up Party at True T PGH. 9 p.m. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5-10. 18 and over. truetpgh.com

DJ Alex Rivera at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com


ICON: Rihanna at Element. 10 p.m. 5744 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. elementpgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., Jan, 4

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Issa Anime Party with Diiviine Time. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 4031 Vinceton St., North Side. $10. $5 in cosplay. 18 and up. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh

ADMC at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 East Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Title Town at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/ $8 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

'90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Requiem at Cattivo. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com

Forge: Noah Svec and Brad Truman at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5/10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com

DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass/Humanaut presents Martyn [Ostgut Ton] and FANA'. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Mon., Jan. 6

In the Weeds: gfx with Sauce Queen at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/Pittsburgh

Tue., Jan. 7

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Jan. 8

412Step: Partner Dancing Lesson – Waltz at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

