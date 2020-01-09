Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

Fri., Jan. 10
Raver Things 3: The Snowball at Cattivo. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com – Head back to 1985 when Raver Things returns to Cattivo. The Stranger Things-themed party includes vendors, LED performers, and, of course, a whole lineup of DJs spinning drum and bass, dubstep, trap, and more. There will also be a free waffle bar for all you Eleven-heads out there.
Diamond Life Glam Slam 2: A Bowie Celebration at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com – Put on your red shoes and dance to beats by Bowie when Diamond Life presents Glam Slam 2 at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. The event will honor the fourth anniversary of his death with an evening of his music, along with plenty of other acts representing post-punk, art rock, New Wave, electronic, and more.
Fri., Jan. 10 and Sat., Jan. 11
COBRA Lounge Opening Weekend. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., Jan. 10 and 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 11. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 both nights. cobrapgh.com – Experience a new Pittsburgh venue when COBRA Lounge presents a dance-filled opening weekend. On Fri., Jan. 10, NYC DJ Quiana Parks joins local acts Christo and Swav Pav for a night of hip hop, R&B, Afrobeat, and more. On Sat., Jan. 11, expect a mix of house, reggaeton, vogue, synth-pop, and more with huny of Darkness is Spreading and Formosa of Jellyfish, as well as Wannabe, a DJ out of Medellín, Colombia.
Fri., Jan. 10
Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Perpetual Propaganda at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $20-25. scenariopgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Indica Presents Another Party at Brillobox. 11 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $22-45. brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., Jan. 11
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sadderdays at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5/7 after 11 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Make Sure You Have Fun with DJ King Song at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $6 with RSVP and before 11 p.m. $8/$10 after 12:30 a.m. spiritpgh.com
80s Rewind Unwind at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. Free. cattivopgh.com
DJ Petey C at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Honcho with Addie L. and Kiernan Laveaux. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m. $20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Tue., Jan. 14
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., Jan. 15
412Step: New Line Dance Lesson - Midnight Waltz at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
