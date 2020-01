Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

Each week, thecompiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)– Head back to 1985 whenreturns to. The-themed party includes vendors, LED performers, and, of course, a whole lineup of DJs spinning drum and bass, dubstep, trap, and more. There will also be a free waffle bar for all you Eleven-heads out there.– Put on your red shoes and dance to beats by Bowie whenpresentsat. The event will honor the fourth anniversary of his death with an evening of his music, along with plenty of other acts representing post-punk, art rock, New Wave, electronic, and more.– Experience a new Pittsburgh venue whenpresents a dance-filled opening weekend. On Fri., Jan. 10, NYC DJ Quiana Parks joins local acts Christo and Swav Pav for a night of hip hop, R&B, Afrobeat, and more. On Sat., Jan. 11, expect a mix of house, reggaeton, vogue, synth-pop, and more with huny of Darkness is Spreading and Formosa of Jellyfish, as well as Wannabe, a DJ out of Medellín, Colombia.Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com