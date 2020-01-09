 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-grooveline-logo.jpg
Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Fri., Jan. 10

Raver Things 3: The Snowball at Cattivo. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com – Head back to 1985 when Raver Things returns to Cattivo. The Stranger Things-themed party includes vendors, LED performers, and, of course, a whole lineup of DJs spinning drum and bass, dubstep, trap, and more. There will also be a free waffle bar for all you Eleven-heads out there.


Diamond Life Glam Slam 2: A Bowie Celebration at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com – Put on your red shoes and dance to beats by Bowie when Diamond Life presents Glam Slam 2 at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. The event will honor the fourth anniversary of his death with an evening of his music, along with plenty of other acts representing post-punk, art rock, New Wave, electronic, and more.

Fri., Jan. 10 and Sat., Jan. 11

COBRA Lounge Opening Weekend. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., Jan. 10 and 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 11. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 both nights. cobrapgh.com – Experience a new Pittsburgh venue when COBRA Lounge presents a dance-filled opening weekend. On Fri., Jan. 10, NYC DJ Quiana Parks joins local acts Christo and Swav Pav for a night of hip hop, R&B, Afrobeat, and more. On Sat., Jan. 11, expect a mix of house, reggaeton, vogue, synth-pop, and more with huny of Darkness is Spreading and Formosa of Jellyfish, as well as Wannabe, a DJ out of Medellín, Colombia.

More, more, more…


Fri., Jan. 10

Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Perpetual Propaganda at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $20-25. scenariopgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com


Indica Presents Another Party at Brillobox. 11 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $22-45. brilloboxpgh.com

Sat., Jan. 11

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Sadderdays at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5/7 after 11 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Make Sure You Have Fun with DJ King Song at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $6 with RSVP and before 11 p.m. $8/$10 after 12:30 a.m. spiritpgh.com

80s Rewind Unwind at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. Free. cattivopgh.com

DJ Petey C at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 East Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Honcho with Addie L. and Kiernan Laveaux. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m. $20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Tue., Jan. 14

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Jan. 15

412Step: New Line Dance Lesson - Midnight Waltz at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

Tags

Latest in Features

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

Cirque du Soleil OVO adds a seventh performance to its PPG Paints Arena tour stop

By Jordan Snowden

Slack Wire performer at Cirque du Soleil OVO

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

The popularity of drag brunches and other events show the scene’s mainstream appeal in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Leia Way LeStat, Miss V, and Alexa Chapman pose for a portrait during Franks N' Queens drag brunch.
More »

Readers also liked…

Roving gangs, retractable screwdrivers and drunk zombies: celebrating 40 years of Dawn of the Dead

By Michael Machosky

The late George Romero (left) with Tom Savini

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs, at Mattress Factory, explores the common spirituality, oppression and strength of people of color in South Africa and the United States

By Carrie Mannino

Chris Ivey with his Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs installation

Feminist art exhibition claps back

By Celine Roberts

Curator Christina Lee at Future Tenant
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Leia Way LeStat, Miss V, and Alexa Chapman pose for a portrait during Franks N' Queens drag brunch.

The popularity of drag brunches and other events show the scene’s mainstream appeal in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Slack Wire performer at Cirque du Soleil OVO

Cirque du Soleil OVO adds a seventh performance to its PPG Paints Arena tour stop

By Jordan Snowden

Tereneh Idia

CP columnist Tereneh Idia heads to India for first-ever Wildbiyoo artist residency

By Amanda Waltz

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation