Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Spirit, and more (March 5-11)

Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Fri., March 6

Undefeated: DJ Nate Da Barber’s Birthday Bash at Casa Brasil. 9 p.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $10. casa-brasil.com - Casa Brasil celebrates the birthday of veteran Pittsburgh DJ Nate Da Barber with a special bash. Undefeated features music by Barber, as well as DJ Femi and TeeJay.


Sat., March 7

Diva’s Nite: The Last Ride at Spirit. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com – In 2015, two friends joined forces to create Diva’s Nite, a dance party dedicated to hits by female powerhouses like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Robyn, and more. Now DJ Diana Boss and Queen Yas Queen return to Spirit for one last ride. Dance the night away to great tunes and help Queen Yas Queen say farewell to Pittsburgh.

More, more, more…

Thu., March 5


Rough Trade Dance Night at The Smiling Moose. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. smiling-moose.com

College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com

Fri., March 6

Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Retro Nite at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com


Beef: Jay Z vs. Beyoncé at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

FAZE2: 412DNB/FUZZ Takeover at Remedy. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 5121 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. facebook.com/remedypgh

Cobra: Unveil at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15 advance/20 at the door. cobrapgh.com

The Vinyl Social at Dee’s Café. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1314 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. facebook.com/deescafe

Overtime at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. scenariopgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., March 7

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

‘80s Rewind Unwind at Cattivo. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. Free. cattivopgh.com

Jukebox Saturday Nights at Pittsburgh's Swing City. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 5604 Solway St., Squirrel Hill. facebook.com/SwingCityPgh

‘90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Longturn Presents Forge: Patrick Backeris and Gladstone Deluxe at Brillobox. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5/10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com

Title Town at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/$8 after 11 p.m. spiritpgh.com

Viral After Party with Alexis Skyy at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Cobra Nights: Valesuchi (Rio de Janeiro) and Boo Lean at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 pre-sale/15 at the door. cobrapgh.com

Requiem at Cattivo. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass Tribute to Alex T with Father of Two and Jack Morrin. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Sun., March 8

The Move: Service Industry Edition at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. scenariopgh.com

Mon., March 9

In the Weeds at Ace Hotel. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Tue., March 10

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., March 11

412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Salsa at the Ace at Ace Hotel. 7-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

