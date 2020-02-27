Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Spirit, and more (March 5-11)

Fri., March 6
Undefeated: DJ Nate Da Barber’s Birthday Bash at Casa Brasil. 9 p.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $10. casa-brasil.com - Casa Brasil celebrates the birthday of veteran Pittsburgh DJ Nate Da Barber with a special bash. Undefeated features music by Barber, as well as DJ Femi and TeeJay.
Sat., March 7
Diva’s Nite: The Last Ride at Spirit. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com – In 2015, two friends joined forces to create Diva’s Nite, a dance party dedicated to hits by female powerhouses like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Robyn, and more. Now DJ Diana Boss and Queen Yas Queen return to Spirit for one last ride. Dance the night away to great tunes and help Queen Yas Queen say farewell to Pittsburgh.
Thu., March 5
Rough Trade Dance Night at The Smiling Moose. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. smiling-moose.com
College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com
Fri., March 6
Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Retro Nite at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Beef: Jay Z vs. Beyoncé at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
FAZE2: 412DNB/FUZZ Takeover at Remedy. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 5121 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. facebook.com/remedypgh
Cobra: Unveil at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15 advance/20 at the door. cobrapgh.com
The Vinyl Social at Dee’s Café. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1314 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. facebook.com/deescafe
Overtime at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. scenariopgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Sat., March 7
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
‘80s Rewind Unwind at Cattivo. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. Free. cattivopgh.com
Jukebox Saturday Nights at Pittsburgh's Swing City. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 5604 Solway St., Squirrel Hill. facebook.com/SwingCityPgh
‘90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Longturn Presents Forge: Patrick Backeris and Gladstone Deluxe at Brillobox. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5/10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com
Title Town at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/$8 after 11 p.m. spiritpgh.com
Viral After Party with Alexis Skyy at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Cobra Nights: Valesuchi (Rio de Janeiro) and Boo Lean at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 pre-sale/15 at the door. cobrapgh.com
Requiem at Cattivo. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Hot Mass Tribute to Alex T with Father of Two and Jack Morrin. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Sun., March 8
The Move: Service Industry Edition at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. scenariopgh.com
Mon., March 9
In the Weeds at Ace Hotel. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
Tue., March 10
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., March 11
412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
Salsa at the Ace at Ace Hotel. 7-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
