Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Cake, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 27-March 4)

Sat., Feb. 29
Electric Chapel Leap Year Dance Party at Cake Pittsburgh. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 pre-sale. cakepgh.com – Wear your best leather and lace to the Electric Chapel Leap Year Dance Party at Cake Pittsburgh. Hosted by a lineup of the biggest names in Pittsburgh drag, the event includes live pop-up performances, drink specials, giveaways, light shows, and, of course, a night of dancing to beats by DJ Hypnotyza.
cobrapgh.com – Various DJs and performers come together to host Move Through Grief, a benefit and dance party for Tonee Turner, a young Pittsburgh artist who disappeared on Dec. 30, 2019. Featured acts include Timbeleeza, Big Blitz, DJ Formosa, and DJ Pandemic Pete. Please read CP writer Jordan Snowden's story on the event and the case.
If you have any information on Tonee’s whereabouts please contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800 or call 911. Report #19-264396.
Thu., Feb. 27
College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com
#BassTech Bakery at Cake Pittsburgh. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. Free with RSVP. cakepgh.com
Fri., Feb. 28
Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
In Bed By Ten at Spirit. 6-9 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Sober Social and Dance Night at Bantha Tea Bar. 7-11 p.m. 5002 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. banthateabar.com
Diamond Life at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com
Timberlake Takeover at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Union at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com
Nightshift 002 at Scenario. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. scenariopgh.com
Cobra Nights: Jubilee (Mixpak) & Nigel Rubirosa at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 advance/15 at the door. cobrapgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Jukebox Saturday Nights at Pittsburgh's Swing City. 8-11 p.m. 5604 Solway St., Squirrel Hill. facebook.com/SwingCityPgh
Jonathan Toubin and New York Night Train’s Soul Clap and Dance Off at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8/ 10 at the door. spiritpgh.com
Pop Rocks at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5/7 after 11 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Pop Punk Night at The Smiling Moose. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com
Jellyfish at P Town. 10 p.m-2 a.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. ptownbar.com
Pretty Girls Love Trap Music Silent Disco at Savoy. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 2623 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15-25. Search “Carter Productions” on Facebook.
Settle Down at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free.
tikiloungepgh.com
Hot Mass and gfx present Darwin and Boo Lean. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Mon., March 2
In the Weeds and Hustle & Heal at Ace Hotel. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
Tue., March 3
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., March 4
412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
Swingin’ at the Ace at Ace Hotel. 6:30-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/pittsburgh
