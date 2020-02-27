 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Cake, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 27-March 4) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Cake, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 27-March 4)

By

Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Sat., Feb. 29

Electric Chapel Leap Year Dance Party at Cake Pittsburgh. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. $10 pre-sale. cakepgh.com – Wear your best leather and lace to the Electric Chapel Leap Year Dance Party at Cake Pittsburgh. Hosted by a lineup of the biggest names in Pittsburgh drag, the event includes live pop-up performances, drink specials, giveaways, light shows, and, of course, a night of dancing to beats by DJ Hypnotyza.
click to enlarge COBRA Lounge - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
COBRA Lounge
Move Through Grief: A Benefit & Dance Party for Tonee at COBRA Lounge. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15-30 sliding scale. cobrapgh.com – Various DJs and performers come together to host Move Through Grief, a benefit and dance party for Tonee Turner, a young Pittsburgh artist who disappeared on Dec. 30, 2019. Featured acts include Timbeleeza, Big Blitz, DJ Formosa, and DJ Pandemic Pete. Please read CP writer Jordan Snowden's story on the event and the case.


If you have any information on Tonee’s whereabouts please contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800 or call 911. Report #19-264396.

More, more, more…

Thu., Feb. 27

College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. 18 and over. scenariopgh.com


#BassTech Bakery at Cake Pittsburgh. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1900 Smallman St., Strip District. Free with RSVP. cakepgh.com

Fri., Feb. 28

Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

In Bed By Ten at Spirit. 6-9 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com


Sober Social and Dance Night at Bantha Tea Bar. 7-11 p.m. 5002 Penn Ave., Garfield. $5. banthateabar.com

Diamond Life at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com

Timberlake Takeover at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Union at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Nightshift 002 at Scenario. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. scenariopgh.com

Cobra Nights: Jubilee (Mixpak) & Nigel Rubirosa at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 advance/15 at the door. cobrapgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., Feb. 29

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Jukebox Saturday Nights at Pittsburgh's Swing City. 8-11 p.m. 5604 Solway St., Squirrel Hill. facebook.com/SwingCityPgh

Jonathan Toubin and New York Night Train’s Soul Clap and Dance Off at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8/ 10 at the door. spiritpgh.com

Pop Rocks at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5/7 after 11 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Pop Punk Night at The Smiling Moose. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com

Jellyfish at P Town. 10 p.m-2 a.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. ptownbar.com

Pretty Girls Love Trap Music Silent Disco at Savoy. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 2623 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15-25. Search “Carter Productions” on Facebook.

Settle Down at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free.
tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass and gfx present Darwin and Boo Lean. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Mon., March 2

In the Weeds and Hustle & Heal at Ace Hotel. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Tue., March 3

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., March 4

412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Swingin’ at the Ace at Ace Hotel. 6:30-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

