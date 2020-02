Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Cake, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 27-March 4)

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz COBRA Lounge

6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Wear your best leather and lace to the at. Hosted by a lineup of the biggest names in Pittsburgh drag, the event includes live pop-up performances, drink specials, giveaways, light shows, and, of course, a night of dancing to beats by DJ Hypnotyza. Various DJs and performers come together to host, a benefit and dance party for, a young Pittsburgh artist who disappeared on Dec. 30, 2019. Featured acts include Timbeleeza, Big Blitz, DJ Formosa, and DJ Pandemic Pete. Please read CP writer Jordan Snowden's story on the event and the case. If you have any information on Tonee's whereabouts please contact the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800 or call 911. Report #19-264396.