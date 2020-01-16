Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Brillobox, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine, and more (Jan. 16- 22)

Fri., Jan. 17
brilloboxpgh.com – For the last five years, Second Skin has attracted crowds to Brillobox with a variety of alternative music spanning genres and decades. DJs Erica Scary, Huck Finn, and A.Grey celebrate this important anniversary with another night of post-punk, New Wave, goth, synth-pop, and more.
Curated at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/ 7 after 10:30 p.m. spiritpgh.com – Spirit kicks off 2020 with Curated, a new dance party where resident DJ Arie Cole invites guests to turn out the beats. This month, move all night long to selections by One Wavy Babe, and RBNOUS (of Make Sure You Have Fun.)
Sat., Jan. 18
Disco Night at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. Free. cattivopgh.com – Disco isn’t dead when Cattivo presents a special themed dance party. Wear your best disco dress and boogie down to all the classic hits from the era that brought you Studio 54 and Donna Summer.
Dap with i:Wah and Stealth One at Tana Ethiopian Cuisine. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 5929 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. $10. tanaethiopian.com/5139 – Justin Strong, formerly of East Liberty’s Shadow Lounge and Ava, brings a new monthly dance party to the neighborhood with Dap at Tana Ethiopian Cuisine. Co-hosted by Strong and Sarah Jive, the event features DJ i:Wah and guest DJ, Stealth One, playing a diverse selection of deep house, Afrobeats, soul, hip hop, reggae, and Latin funk.
Sun., Jan. 19
Dance Party for YMCA Lighthouse Project at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com – A lineup of local DJs head to Belvederes Ultra-Dive to raise money for the teen media and art programs at the YMCA Lighthouse Project. DJ Shoe, Deejay Aesthetics, DJ Thermos, and Sister Sludge spin a variety of hip hop, R&B, soul, trap, and more.
More, more, more…
Thu., Jan. 16
I Love College Thursdays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Taste at Spirit. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Jan. 17
‘90s Night at Howl at the Moon. 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 125 7th St., Downtown. Free for guests in ‘90s dress. howlatthemoon.com
Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Dry January Friday Night Party with Open Road and Empath at Creative Coffee & Supply. 7-11 p.m. 309 Smithfield St., Downtown. $5. crtv.coffee
Forgotten Fridays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Beef: Nicki vs. Cardi at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Dub N Bass at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. cattivopgh.com
DJ Essay at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
ClockworkDJ and JX4 at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Sat., Jan. 18
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
SIN Saturdays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com
Afroheat at Casa Brasil. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com
90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5/7 after 11 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
DJ Rambo at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com
Evolution at Cattivo. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com
Jellyfish at P Town. 10 p.m-2 a.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. ptownbar.com
Junction: One Year Anniversary at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5/7 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com
Osunlade and Tom Brown at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. cobrapgh.com
Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com
Hot Mass [Detour] presents Byron the Aquarius and Buscrates. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh
Tue., Jan. 21
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com
Wed., Jan. 22
412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com
Swingin' at the Ace featuring Paul Cosentino at Ace Hotel. 6:30-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/Pittsburgh
Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.