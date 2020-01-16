 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Brillobox, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine, and more (Jan. 16- 22) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Brillobox, Tana Ethiopian Cuisine, and more (Jan. 16- 22)

Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Fri., Jan. 17
click to enlarge Second Skin - PHOTO: BECKIE GALENTINE
Photo: Beckie Galentine
Second Skin
Second Skin 5 Year Anniversary at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. brilloboxpgh.com – For the last five years, Second Skin has attracted crowds to Brillobox with a variety of alternative music spanning genres and decades. DJs Erica Scary, Huck Finn, and A.Grey celebrate this important anniversary with another night of post-punk, New Wave, goth, synth-pop, and more.

Curated at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/ 7 after 10:30 p.m. spiritpgh.com Spirit kicks off 2020 with Curated, a new dance party where resident DJ Arie Cole invites guests to turn out the beats. This month, move all night long to selections by One Wavy Babe, and RBNOUS (of Make Sure You Have Fun.)


Sat., Jan. 18

Disco Night at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. Free. cattivopgh.com – Disco isn’t dead when Cattivo presents a special themed dance party. Wear your best disco dress and boogie down to all the classic hits from the era that brought you Studio 54 and Donna Summer.

Dap with i:Wah and Stealth One at Tana Ethiopian Cuisine. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 5929 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. $10. tanaethiopian.com/5139 – Justin Strong, formerly of East Liberty’s Shadow Lounge and Ava, brings a new monthly dance party to the neighborhood with Dap at Tana Ethiopian Cuisine. Co-hosted by Strong and Sarah Jive, the event features DJ i:Wah and guest DJ, Stealth One, playing a diverse selection of deep house, Afrobeats, soul, hip hop, reggae, and Latin funk.

Sun., Jan. 19

Dance Party for YMCA Lighthouse Project at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com – A lineup of local DJs head to Belvederes Ultra-Dive to raise money for the teen media and art programs at the YMCA Lighthouse Project. DJ Shoe, Deejay Aesthetics, DJ Thermos, and Sister Sludge spin a variety of hip hop, R&B, soul, trap, and more.


More, more, more…

Thu., Jan. 16

I Love College Thursdays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Taste at Spirit. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com

Fri., Jan. 17


‘90s Night at Howl at the Moon. 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 125 7th St., Downtown. Free for guests in ‘90s dress. howlatthemoon.com

Funky ‘70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Dry January Friday Night Party with Open Road and Empath at Creative Coffee & Supply. 7-11 p.m. 309 Smithfield St., Downtown. $5. crtv.coffee

Forgotten Fridays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Beef: Nicki vs. Cardi at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Dub N Bass at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. cattivopgh.com

DJ Essay at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

ClockworkDJ and JX4 at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., Jan. 18

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

SIN Saturdays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Afroheat at Casa Brasil. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. casa-brasil.com

90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5/7 after 11 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

DJ Rambo at Scenario. 9 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Evolution at Cattivo. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com

Jellyfish at P Town. 10 p.m-2 a.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. ptownbar.com

Junction: One Year Anniversary at Brillobox. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5/7 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com

Osunlade and Tom Brown at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. cobrapgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass [Detour] presents Byron the Aquarius and Buscrates. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Tue., Jan. 21

Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Jan. 22

412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Swingin' at the Ace featuring Paul Cosentino at Ace Hotel. 6:30-10 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $5. acehotel.com/Pittsburgh

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

