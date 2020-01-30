 Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Belvederes Ultra-Dive, Brillobox, and more (Jan. 30-Feb. 5) | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Belvederes Ultra-Dive, Brillobox, and more (Jan. 30-Feb. 5)

Each week, the Pittsburgh City Paper compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)

Thu., Jan. 30
Synodic: w00dy, Malzof, Yessi at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com - Belvederes Ultra-Dive presents a variety of DJs for Synodic. Hear a selection of experimental dance music by w00dy, Malzof of gfx and BOOM Concepts, and Yessi, a Colombian-American producer, instrumentalist, vocalist, and DJ.

Fri., Jan. 31
PGH BaM JaM at Glitter Box Theater. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. All age. $10. theglitterboxtheater.comBaM Choreography and Glitter Box host a fun, family-friendly benefit for Open Up Pittsburgh, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people living with disabilities through yoga, improv, and other activities. PGH BaM JaM includes performance art, music by DJ Eesh, and, of course, an open dance floor.


Dance Party for the Pittsburgh Passion at Brillobox. 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5-10. brilloboxpgh.com - Hit the dance floor with the full-contact women's football team, the Pittsburgh Passion, at Brillobox. The event serves as a benefit for the team and includes music from Sister Sludge, Pop thru the Ages, Wizards of Sound, and Mary Mac.

More, more, more…
Thu., Jan. 30
I Love College Thursdays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. 18 and over. cosmopgh.com

College Night at Scenario. 10 p.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. 18 and over. $10. scenariopgh.com

Down to Funk at The Goldmark. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com


Fri., Jan. 31
Funky '70s Friday at Tiki Lounge. 5-9 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Cobra Nights: pvkvsv at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 pre-sale. cobrapgh.com

Beef: Britney Spears vs. Justin Timberlake at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Strangeways: Depeche Mode vs. New Order at Cattivo. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com

The Vinyl Social with DJs Paul Seif and Danielle Maggio at Dee's Cafe. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1314 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. facebook.com/deescafe


Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Sat., Feb. 1
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget at The Goldmark. Doors 6 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free/$5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

SIN Saturdays at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Forge: Legit Trip and Lost.Act at Brillobox. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $15 pre-sale. brilloboxpgh.com

'90s Nite at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5/7 after 11 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Nightshift 001 at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. $5. scenariopgh.com

Skull Candy Rave with Diiviine Time. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4031 Vinceton St., North Side. $10. 18 and up. facebook.com/diiviinetimepgh

DJ Climax at Scenario. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1005 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. scenariopgh.com

Title Town at Spirit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5/8 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

Cobra Nights: Buscrates, C.Scott, Big Phill at COBRA Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 pre-sale. cobrapgh.com

Requiem at Cattivo. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. cattivopgh.com

Top 40 Dance Party at Tiki Lounge. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 2003 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. tikiloungepgh.com

Hot Mass [Humanaut] presents Savile and 2Lanes. 11:59 p.m.-7 a.m. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15 before 1 a.m./$20 after. facebook.com/hotmasspgh

Sun., Feb. 2
Sunday Service at COSMO on Carson. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. cosmopgh.com

Mon., Feb. 3
In the Weeds: gfx with Vescio at Ace Hotel. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. acehotel.com/pittsburgh

Tue., Feb. 4
Request Nite with DJ Joanie B at Howlers. 8-11 p.m. 4509 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. howlerspittsburgh.com

Wed., Feb. 5
412Step at Belvederes Ultra-Dive. 6:30-9 p.m. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. belvederesultradive.com

Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

