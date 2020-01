Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Belvederes Ultra-Dive, Brillobox, and more (Jan. 30-Feb. 5)

Each week, ther compiles a list of Pittsburgh dance parties for you and your crew to bust loose to the best bangers, EDM, pop hits, and more. (All events are 21 and over unless otherwise stated.)presents a variety of DJs for. Hear a selection of experimental dance music by w00dy, Malzof of gfx and BOOM Concepts, and Yessi, a Colombian-American producer, instrumentalist, vocalist, and DJ.andhost a fun, family-friendly benefit for, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people living with disabilities through yoga, improv, and other activities.includes performance art, music by DJ Eesh, and, of course, an open dance floor.- Hit the dance floor with the full-contact women's football team, the, at. The event serves as a benefit for the team and includes music from Sister Sludge, Pop thru the Ages, Wizards of Sound, and Mary Mac.Do you have a dance party you want to promote? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com