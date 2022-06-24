 Pittsburgh glassblowing artist appears on Netflix competition show Blown Away | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh glassblowing artist appears on Netflix competition show Blown Away

By

click to enlarge Josh Sharvin (left) in Blown Away - PHOTO: DAVID LEYES/NETFLIX
Photo: David Leyes/Netflix
Josh Sharvin (left) in Blown Away
There are tons of reality competition shows out there catering to just about any niche you can think of, from cake decorating and tattoos to the custom sword makers of Forged in Fire. The Netflix program Blown Away features some of the best glass artists in the world, and the most recent season includes one from Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Glass Center announced that local artist and glassblower John Sharvin is among the contestants on season three of Blown Away, which premiered on June 22. Sharvin was one of 10 artists selected for the competition, filmed over the course of five weeks from September to October 2021 in Canada.

According to the Glass Center website, Sharvin originally hails from Columbus, Ohio and has been blowing glass since 2008. He currently works at the center as a full-time studio technician.


The artist statement on Sharvin's website says his recent work "explores the nuances of memory through the world of miniatures and under the lens of glass." His works include a range of barware glasses, animal sculptures, stylized busts, and commissioned installations.
click to enlarge Season three cast of Blown Away - PHOTO: DAVID LEYES/NETFLIX
Photo: David Leyes/Netflix
Season three cast of Blown Away
In a press release, Sharvin says being a contestant on Blown Away was "an incredible experience."

"It was hot and challenging but was a truly life-changing time for me," Sharvin adds.

Netflix describes Blown Away as bringing together "some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass." In each of the latest 10 episodes, now all available to stream, the glassblowers "must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated." The winner receives $60,000 in prizes and the title.

Pittsburgh Glass Center has previously worked with Blown Away, and with the center's director of operations, Chris Clarke, and executive director, Heather McElwee, both appearing as guest judges on the show. On April 30, the center also hosted an event with season two winner Elliot Walker.
Blown Away season three is now streaming on Netflix

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Refugee Case Worker, Wildlife Animal Care, and more

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Refugee Case Worker, Wildlife Animal Care, and more

Prepare to be "blown away" when Netflix competition winner visits Pittsburgh Glass Center

By Tia Bailey

Prepare to be "blown away" when Netflix competition winner visits Pittsburgh Glass Center

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

The Andy Warhol Diaries looks at "intensely private" life of Pittsburgh-born pop artist

By Amanda Waltz

Still from The Andy Warhol Diaries
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Artists and name announced for 58th Carnegie International

By Amanda Waltz

Artists and name announced for 58th Carnegie International

Shrine focuses on Black mothers, and results in astonishing works

By Dani Janae

One of the altars from sarah huny young’s work

Art as Liberation showcases Black Pittsburgh artists at PNC Park

By Dontae Washington

Art as Liberation showcases Black Pittsburgh artists at PNC Park

People We Love: Pittsburgh art installation goes international

By Jamie Wiggan

People We Love exhibit
More »

Readers also liked…

Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh provides much-needed look at Black workers behind WW2-era industries

By Jacob Blumenstein

Installation views of Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh, 1944/1946 at Carnegie Museum of Art, 2022
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 22-28, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh CLO's The Drowsy Chaperone

Clay Aiken returns to Pittsburgh for CLO's quirky Drowsy Chaperone

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Music on the Mon brings beer, food, and free music to SouthSide Works (2)

Music on the Mon brings beer, food, and free music to SouthSide Works

By Dani Janae

Kennywood amusement park

Pittsburgh-area amusement parks go cashless for safer summer

By Amanda Waltz

Deborah Levine, lead singer of Lady Beast

Heavy metal bands return to Millvale for Metal Immortal Fest 2

By Jordan Snowden

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation