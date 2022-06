Pittsburgh glassblowing artist appears on Netflix competition show Blown Away | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: David Leyes/Netflix Josh Sharvin (left) in Blown Away

click to enlarge Photo: David Leyes/Netflix Season three cast of Blown Away

some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass." In each of the latest 10 episodes, now all available to stream, the glassblowers "must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated." The winner receives

There are tons of reality competition shows out there catering to just about any niche you can think of, from cake decorating and tattoos to the custom sword makers of. The Netflix program Blown Away features some of the best glass artists in the world, and the most recent season includes one from Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Glass Center announced that local artist and glassblower John Sharvin is among the contestants on season three of, which premiered on June 22. Sharvin was one of 10 artists selected for the competition, filmed over the course of five weeks from September to October 2021 in Canada.According to the Glass Center website, Sharvin originally hails from Columbus, Ohio and has been blowing glass since 2008. He currently works at the center as a full-time studio technician.The artist statement on Sharvin's website says his recent work "explores the nuances of memory through the world of miniatures and under the lens of glass." His works include a range of barware glasses, animal sculptures, stylized busts, and commissioned installations.In a press release, Sharvin says being a contestant onwas "an incredible experience.""It was hot and challenging but was a truly life-changing time for me," Sharvin adds.Netflix describesas bringing together "$60,000 in prizes and the title.Pittsburgh Glass Center has previously worked with, and with the center's director of operations, Chris Clarke, and executive director, Heather McElwee, both appearing as guest judges on the show. On April 30, the center also hosted an event with season two winner Elliot Walker.