Pittsburgh glassblowing artist appears on Netflix competition show Blown Away | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Pittsburgh Glass Center announced that local artist and glassblower John Sharvin is among the contestants on season three of Blown Away, which premiered on June 22. Sharvin was one of 10 artists selected for the competition, filmed over the course of five weeks from September to October 2021 in Canada.
According to the Glass Center website, Sharvin originally hails from Columbus, Ohio and has been blowing glass since 2008. He currently works at the center as a full-time studio technician.
The artist statement on Sharvin's website says his recent work "explores the nuances of memory through the world of miniatures and under the lens of glass." His works include a range of barware glasses, animal sculptures, stylized busts, and commissioned installations.
"It was hot and challenging but was a truly life-changing time for me," Sharvin adds.
Netflix describes Blown Away as bringing together "some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass." In each of the latest 10 episodes, now all available to stream, the glassblowers "must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated." The winner receives $60,000 in prizes and the title.
Pittsburgh Glass Center has previously worked with Blown Away, and with the center's director of operations, Chris Clarke, and executive director, Heather McElwee, both appearing as guest judges on the show. On April 30, the center also hosted an event with season two winner Elliot Walker.
Blown Away season three is now streaming on Netflix.