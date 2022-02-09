Pittsburgh gift recs for lovers that go beyond chocolates and roses

Afterglow Ginger Whiskey



Wigle Whiskey says this locally made spirit (available in a $24 flask or $58 full size) was inspired by Henry Clay Frick, who was the love child of “an 1840s tryst between a wealthy whiskey baron’s daughter and a poor red-headed distillery worker” on the grounds of the Overholt Distillery, south of Pittsburgh. (is not responsible for any pregnancies that may result from love making because of this recommendation.)