Pittsburgh gift recs for lovers that go beyond chocolates and roses

Finding the perfect gift for your lover can be tough, especially during the holidays when social media feeds and TV commercials pile on added pressure with nonstop images of diamond rings and other items for sale beyond many folks’ means. If a trip to Jared isn’t in your immediate future, and you’re tired of the standard chocolates and roses, try one of these local tokens of affection worthy of gifting on Valentine’s Day — or even better, a random day when the object of your adoration will least expect it.

Be Steel My Heart T-shirt

Steel City. 625 Smithfield St., Downtown. shopsteelcity.com
 This Pittsburgh-themed unisex shirt, priced at $19.99, is a sweet way to show your feelings to someone who has captured your heart in the city of champions.

Booty Pins

Small Mall. 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville. smallmallpgh.com
 Whether you’re showing your partner how much you adore their figure, or know your lover would love to carry a reminder of your own padded asset, these $12 Booty Pins from Fizzpop, tattooed with “Stay Gold” on the cheeks, are available in both Black and white skin tones.


Afterglow Ginger Whiskey

Wigle Whiskey. 2401 Smallman St., Strip District and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive, Ross. wiglewhiskey.com
Wigle Whiskey says this locally made spirit (available in a $24 flask or $58 full size) was inspired by Henry Clay Frick, who was the love child of “an 1840s tryst between a wealthy whiskey baron’s daughter and a poor red-headed distillery worker” on the grounds of the Overholt Distillery, south of Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh City Paper is not responsible for any pregnancies that may result from love making because of this recommendation.)

Pittsburghese Conversation Hearts

love, Pittsburgh. Multiple locations. lovepittsburghshop.com
Created by Kelly and Monica at local shop love, Pittsburgh, these $3.50 heart-shaped vegan candies will help you tell your partner just how much you adore them in the most Pittsburgh way possible, by calling them “yinz,” or, for sadists, a “jagoff.”

click to enlarge retail-valentines-day-gifts-web2.jpg

You Are Beautiful Magnets

Mattress Factory. 505 Jacksonia St., North Side. mattress.org
 Gift this $6.95 10-pack of magnets proclaiming "You Are Beautiful" to the one you love, or spread the compliments to 10 deserving folks in your life. As long as you’re open with all of your partners, we’re not judging!

Valentine Crystal Box Set

Maude’s Paperwing Gallery. 210 Grant Ave., Millvale. maudespaperwinggallery.com
 Designed to look like a heart-shaped box of candy, this $89 container instead holds a lovely array of 15 crystals curated by Athena, Maude's head witch.

Hug Me Planter

Ruby Flora. 5159 Brightwood Road, Bethel Park. rubyflora.com
Dating a plant lover? They'll be sure to dig this adorable planter, with a heart printed on its belly, and arms stretched out ready to give a hug at all times, even if you accidentally kill whatever plant you decide to keep inside of it. (Let's hope that's not a metaphor for your relationship!)


Hugs & Kisses Bath Bomb

Hip Modern Soap. 5156 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hipmodernsoap.com
 These super cute $7 bath bombs, adorned with an X and O decoration on top, are scented with notes of mixed berries, apple, tangerine, green floral lilly, and sweet vanilla. For more adventurous gift givers, Hip Modern Soap also offers X-rated adult bath bombs with shapes including boobs and genitalia.

