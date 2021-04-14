Pittsburgh gift ideas for smokers and tokers

“Jurassic Spark” Grinder
This limited-edition, 4-piece wooden grinder, including a pollen catcher, features artwork by Pittsburgh Instagram artist @singlespirit.art. Curated Flame, 505 Grant Ave., Millvale. curatedflamepgh.com
You don’t have to smoke pot to enjoy it. This oven mitt is perfect for your favorite cannabis chef. Kards Unlimited. 5522 Walnut St., Shadyside. kardsunlimited.com
This super cute pink porcelain bud vase is living a double life as both a vessel of beautiful paper rosebuds and the dantiest bong we’ve ever seen. Hippie & French. 5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com
Home is where the weed should be, whether you’re a recreational or medical user. And if you have a medical marijuana card, don’t forget to keep your product sealed in the original packaging when transporting. Carry this rad retro keychain as a reminder! Wildcard, 4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville. wildcardpgh.com
High on life? High on caffeine? Or is this 16 oz. mug, perhaps, the perfect gift to give to a friend who just got their medical marijuana card? The Andy Warhol Museum Shop. stores.carnegiemuseums.org
Etsy artist GlassArtPa has labeled their black-and-gold glass creation as a “Football” pipe, but considering it’s spring, they’d have been more apt to have called it a “Baseball” pipe, as Pirates fans will be more in need of anxiety medication than any other sports fans in the coming months. etsy.com/shop/GlassArtPa
Sour G CBG Flower
“The Champagne of Cannabis,” a sativa-dominant hybrid, Pa.-grown hemp flower. Comes in a .25 oz. bag. pennschoice.com
CBD Hemp Flower
This CBD hemp strain is meant to provide a “chill factor.” Comes in a 3.5 gram jar. Total Peace and Wellness. 4213 Butler St., Lawrenceville. totalpeaceandwellnesscbd.com