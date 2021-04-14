 Pittsburgh gift ideas for smokers and tokers | Marijuana Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh gift ideas for smokers and tokers

By

click to enlarge “Jurassic Spark” Grinder
“Jurassic Spark” Grinder
Pennsylvanians can still technically get jammed up for owning paraphernalia related to marijuana use, but it’s not always heavily enforced, especially in Allegheny County. (Read more about enforcement in our story “Marijuana Misdemeanors.”) And Pennsylvania medical marijuana users are technically not allowed to smoke the dry leaf they order, either; legally, it’s available for vaporization only. With that in mind, use the following gift guide recommendations at your own discretion. But also remember that purchasing CBD flower is legal and can also be smoked, and glass pipes make pretty artwork too. ;)

“Jurassic Spark” Grinder
This limited-edition, 4-piece wooden grinder, including a pollen catcher, features artwork by Pittsburgh Instagram artist @singlespirit.art. Curated Flame, 505 Grant Ave., Millvale. curatedflamepgh.com

click to enlarge kards-unlimited-weed-mitt.jpg
“The Food has Weed in It” Oven Mitt
You don’t have to smoke pot to enjoy it. This oven mitt is perfect for your favorite cannabis chef. Kards Unlimited. 5522 Walnut St., Shadyside. kardsunlimited.com

click to enlarge hippie-french-my-bud-vase-waterpipe.jpg
Rachel Waterpipe
This super cute pink porcelain bud vase is living a double life as both a vessel of beautiful paper rosebuds and the dantiest bong we’ve ever seen. Hippie & French. 5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com

click to enlarge homeiswheretheweedis-wildcard.jpg
Home is Where the Weed is Keychain
Home is where the weed should be, whether you’re a recreational or medical user. And if you have a medical marijuana card, don’t forget to keep your product sealed in the original packaging when transporting. Carry this rad retro keychain as a reminder! Wildcard, 4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville. wildcardpgh.com

click to enlarge warhol-carnegie-museum-high-mug.jpg
I Might Be High mug
High on life? High on caffeine? Or is this 16 oz. mug, perhaps, the perfect gift to give to a friend who just got their medical marijuana card? The Andy Warhol Museum Shop. stores.carnegiemuseums.org

click to enlarge glassartpa-footballpipe.jpg
“Football” Glass Pipe
Etsy artist GlassArtPa has labeled their black-and-gold glass creation as a “Football” pipe, but considering it’s spring, they’d have been more apt to have called it a “Baseball” pipe, as Pirates fans will be more in need of anxiety medication than any other sports fans in the coming months. etsy.com/shop/GlassArtPa

click to enlarge Sour G CBG Flower from Penn's Choice (left), CBD Hemp Flower from Total Peace and Wellness (right)
Sour G CBG Flower from Penn's Choice (left), CBD Hemp Flower from Total Peace and Wellness (right)
Don’t have your medical marijuana card yet, and don’t want to try the illegal stuff? Here are two local spots where you can legally order THC-free dry flower:
Sour G CBG Flower
“The Champagne of Cannabis,” a sativa-dominant hybrid, Pa.-grown hemp flower. Comes in a .25 oz. bag. pennschoice.com


CBD Hemp Flower
This CBD hemp strain is meant to provide a “chill factor.” Comes in a 3.5 gram jar. Total Peace and Wellness. 4213 Butler St., Lawrenceville. totalpeaceandwellnesscbd.com

Trending

CBD products to enjoy with your favorite feline
A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries
Meet the Pittsburgh online troll trying to improve Pa.’s marijuana laws, one post at a time
Find weed-themed art, clothing, jewelry, and more from these Pittsburgh artists
Pittsburghers fill East Carson Street during weekend with more relaxed restrictions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Marijuana Issue

Meet the Pittsburgh online troll trying to improve Pa.’s marijuana laws, one post at a time

By Ryan Deto

Meet the Pittsburgh online troll trying to improve Pa.’s marijuana laws, one post at a time

A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

By Jordan Snowden

A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

The Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania cannabis laws you can still get in trouble over

By Ryan Deto

The Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania cannabis laws you can still get in trouble over

How to get your Pennsylvania medical marijuana card

By Ryan Deto

How to get your Pennsylvania medical marijuana card
More »
More Marijuana Issue »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The essential day tripping towns from Pittsburgh

The essential day tripping towns from Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Spring Guide 2021

Pittsburgh Spring Guide 2021

By Lisa Cunningham

Flowers from Root Seller Pgh

Bloom into spring with fresh flowers and Pittsburgh-made floral accessories

By Dani Janae

Six great Pittsburgh playgrounds to enjoy now that spring is here

Six great Pittsburgh playgrounds to enjoy now that spring is here

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation