Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

What's in the guide?

Jeremy Shaffer



Jay Ting Walker

Selecting which races to highlight in the Pittsburgh City Paper Election Guide is always a challenge. Across the Pittsburgh region, more elections are taking place this year than we can possibly cover, forcing us to pass over some important contests.

In the following charts, we start out with races open to every Pennsylvania voter: governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator. From there, we take you through the races with the next largest electorates: U.S. Congressional Districts 12 and 17, then Pa. Senate District 38.

Selecting which of the 20-plus state House races to include was a bit trickier. This year, we decided to pick four races that reflect different political dynamics: Third Party, the Newcomer, the Nail-biter, and the Underdog.

As the name suggests, Third Party corresponds to a race with a prominent candidate from outside the two major party platforms. The Newcomer highlights a candidate making a strong impression despite having no prior political experience. The Nail-biter covers the district with the narrowest win during the last election cycle (note: last year’s redistricting may have a slight impact on competitiveness). Finally, the Underdog features a race that’s competitive enough to be in play, but leans enough in favor of the prevailing party to make a departure from this a meaningful upset.

A final note: space limits us from profiling in depth all of the many candidates for several statewide races. In these cases, we’ve named the third-party candidates who will appear on the ballot without charting out their respective histories and positions.