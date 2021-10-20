 Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2021 | Election Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2021

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: LUCY CHEN
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen
This spring's primary took many political forecasters by surprise: Pa. State Rep. Ed Gainey (D-Lincoln-Lemington) won the race over Mayor Bill Peduto, the first time in modern history that a Pittsburgh incumbent mayor was defeated. The win came against considerable odds, seeing as how Peduto had no apparent challengers as late as September 2020. But by May 2021, the Democratic primary ended in a four-way race between Peduto, Gainey, math tutor and ride hail driver Michael Thompson, and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno.

Now, Gainey, presumed since the primary to be the likely first Black mayor in Pittsburgh history, is facing an opponent in the general election in Moreno, who has since switched parties and is now running in the mayoral race as a republican. In this week’s Election Guide, you’ll find a story from our news partners at PublicSource on how neighborhood groups are trying to curb shootings as the mayoral campaign is putting its political focus on gun violence.

But the mayoral campaign isn’t the only important race Western Pennsylvanians are voting on this election cycle.


Our Election Guide has side-by-side comparison charts for important challenges throughout the region. Voters in Pittsburgh will be choosing a seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, the state’s highest court and one responsible for making many important decisions over the last several years. There are also 10 open seats in the Allegheny County Commons Pleas Court, which presents a paramount opportunity for voters to remake the county’s criminal justice system.

We’re also highlighting elections for Pittsburgh City Council District 4 between Democrat Anthony Coghill and Green Party candidate Connor Mulvaney; Allegheny County Council District 1 between Democrat Jack Betkoski and Republican Joe Wise; Allegheny County Council District 3 between Democrat Anita Prizio and Republican Meredith Dolan; and, Allegheny County Council District 8 between Democrat Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis and Republican Eric Casteel.

Plus, we have a letter to Pittsburgh’s new mayor from columnist Tereneh Idia.

Pittsburgh City Paper also wants to remind voters that they don’t need to wait until Tue., Nov. 2 to cast votes for the general election. Voters must apply for a mail-in ballot by Tue., Oct. 26. You can apply online here or in person 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Registered voters can vote early by filling out a ballot right there in the office, or return their mail-in ballot there as well. Mail-in ballots must be received by the County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.


Now, go vote!

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections
Neighborhood groups try to curb shootings as Pittsburgh's mayoral campaign puts political focus on gun violence
Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program
Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization
Here’s an easy way to determine your Allegheny County voting precinct
Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Maria McLaughlin vs. Kevin Brobson

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Maria McLaughlin and Kevin Brobson

Pittsburgh City Council District 4: Anthony Coghill vs. Connor Mulvaney

By Amanda Waltz

By Amanda Waltz

Anthony Coghill and Connor Mulvaney

Allegheny County Council District 8: Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis vs. Eric Casteel

By Jason Phox

By Jason Phox

Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis and Eric Casteel

Allegheny County Council District 1: Jack Betkowski vs. Joe Wise

By Ryan Deto

By Ryan Deto

Jack Betkowski and Joe Wise
State Rep. Summer Lee announces congressional run

State Rep. Summer Lee announces congressional run

By Lisa Cunningham

Watch your neck! Report ranks Pittsburgh as second-best U.S. city for vampires

Watch your neck! Report ranks Pittsburgh as second-best U.S. city for vampires

By Amanda Waltz

Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization

Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization

By Amanda Waltz

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

