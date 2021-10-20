Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2021

Now, Gainey, presumed since the primary to be the likely first Black mayor in Pittsburgh history, is facing an opponent in the general election in Moreno, who has since switched parties and is now running in the mayoral race as a republican. In this week’s Election Guide, you’ll find a story from our news partners at PublicSource on how neighborhood groups are trying to curb shootings as the mayoral campaign is putting its political focus on gun violence.
But the mayoral campaign isn’t the only important race Western Pennsylvanians are voting on this election cycle.
Our Election Guide has side-by-side comparison charts for important challenges throughout the region. Voters in Pittsburgh will be choosing a seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, the state’s highest court and one responsible for making many important decisions over the last several years. There are also 10 open seats in the Allegheny County Commons Pleas Court, which presents a paramount opportunity for voters to remake the county’s criminal justice system.
We’re also highlighting elections for Pittsburgh City Council District 4 between Democrat Anthony Coghill and Green Party candidate Connor Mulvaney; Allegheny County Council District 1 between Democrat Jack Betkoski and Republican Joe Wise; Allegheny County Council District 3 between Democrat Anita Prizio and Republican Meredith Dolan; and, Allegheny County Council District 8 between Democrat Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis and Republican Eric Casteel.
Plus, we have a letter to Pittsburgh’s new mayor from columnist Tereneh Idia.
Pittsburgh City Paper also wants to remind voters that they don’t need to wait until Tue., Nov. 2 to cast votes for the general election. Voters must apply for a mail-in ballot by Tue., Oct. 26. You can apply online here or in person 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Registered voters can vote early by filling out a ballot right there in the office, or return their mail-in ballot there as well. Mail-in ballots must be received by the County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Now, go vote!