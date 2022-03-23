Pittsburgh galleries, museums debut new shows for spring 2022

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Museum Paola Pivi: I Want It All at The Andy Warhol Museum

Spring is here, and with it, the promise of new art exhibits at various galleries and museums throughout Pittsburgh. From unseen works by a celebrated photographer, to the return of a major international fiber arts showcase, the city will have plenty of interesting shows to see this season.Continues through June 25See a new solo exhibition from Pittsburgh artist Ashley Cecil. In an Instagram post, Cecil, who describes her practice as “specializing in paintings and sculptural works of flora and fauna,” says this is the first time she has shown a collection of work from all of her “residencies in nature and science in one space.”March 26-April 17March 31-May 14April 1The Mattress Factory will present an exhibition of new site-specific works as part of the fourth iteration of director, founder, and curator Tavia La Follette’s ongoing Sites of Passage series, described as a “global interchange for the migration of ideas across political and cultural borders.” Includes work by eight artists from throughout Russia and the United States, including Pittsburgh.April 2-24Two female Pittsburgh artists, Kirsten Ervin and Suzanne Werder, drew each other every day over the course of January 2022. The resulting portraits will be on display at UnSmoke for a show described as an “intimate investigation into the artists’ everyday lives, and the nuances and slight changes in each person over time.” Ervin, who is 54, says the process “became a confrontation of who I am now, and a self-acceptance of myself as I age,” while Werder, who is 44, says the experience “offered an opportunity to be unmasked without shame or embarrassment” in regards to her changing body. The drawings also promise to depict “two sets of experiences common to the pandemic: fleeting moments of togetherness and social isolation.”April 22-May 28The here gallery in Pittsburgh presents a selection of work by New York-based artist, Rebecca Rau, described as being “most interested in how the Bible, ancient mythology, and fairytales shape our understanding of the world.” Her most recent body of work “explores Judeo-Christian narratives, as well as the body as they inhabit a symbolic dream-world.”April 22-Aug. 15The Paola Pivi: I Want It All exhibition at The Andy Warhol Museum promises stunning works, from colorful, neon-bright polar bears to dramatic photographic images. Described by The Warhol as being celebrated for her “provocative eccentricity,” Pivi, an Italian-born artist now based in Alaska, “wields a practice that trespasses perceived limits to make probable what before seemed impossible,” resulting in an output “full of odd encounters and whimsical moments.”April 27-May 27April 29-May 29April 30-Aug. 7CMOA will unveil a previously unexplored body of work by the acclaimed Gordon Parks, a Black, self-taught photographer who grew up in rural Kansas during segregation. The collection captures what the museum calls “an indelible view of World War II–era Pittsburgh” by depicting workers at the city’s Penola grease plant, noted for supplying an essential material in helping to defeat Nazi germany. The exhibition will feature more than 50 photographs that have not yet been seen by the public, and will be paired with special programming, community events, and a publication featuring essays by artist LaToya Ruby Frazier and writer Mark Whitaker, among others.April 30-Sept. 18The Frick Art Museum will present a selection of work by celebrated Black American painter Romare Bearden. According to The Frick, Bearden spent portions of his youth with his grandparents in Pittsburgh, graduating from Peabody High School in 1929. The show promises to present a “diverse collection of original collages, watercolors, limited edition prints, and archival materials,” and examine how Bearden “agitated for social change through the visual arts and print media.”May 5-June 25See work by the winners and honorable mentions of Silver Eye’s annual Fellowship Award cycle, which recognizes established or emerging talent in the field of art photography. Honorees include Dominican transgender artist Eva Alcántara and South African interdisciplinary artist Carla Liesching, as well as several artists representing Pittsburgh and other areas throughout the United States.May 7-15May 12-June 24James Gallery presents an exhibition of “interior and exterior sculpture by a diverse group of nationally acclaimed artists.” Includes works by Brad Howe, John Van Alstine, and Caroline Ramersdorfer.May 29-Sept. 25June 3-12June 3-Aug. 20Fiberart International returns once again to challenge viewers and push the boundaries of a medium with works by artists from the United States and around the world. A press release says the event will “record the changing definition of textile art” and give the audience a chance to “experience works by a diverse group of artists who have been underrepresented in large institutions.” Now in its 24th year, the event is expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors from all over the world.June 17-July 23