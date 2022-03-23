Pittsburgh galleries, museums debut new shows for spring 2022

Now You See Me at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale. pittsburghbotanicgarden.org
Continues through June 25
See a new solo exhibition from Pittsburgh artist Ashley Cecil. In an Instagram post, Cecil, who describes her practice as “specializing in paintings and sculptural works of flora and fauna,” says this is the first time she has shown a collection of work from all of her “residencies in nature and science in one space.”
Untitled Affairs: CMU MFA 2022 Exhibition at Miller Institute for Contemporary Art
5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. miller-ica.cmu.edu
March 26-April 17
GLARE Distillery XII Exhibition at Brew House Association
711 South 21st St., South Side. brewhousearts.org/gallery
March 31-May 14
Pop-Aganda: Revolution & Iconography – Russia & US at Mattress Factory
505 Jacksonia St., North Side. mattress.org
April 1
The Mattress Factory will present an exhibition of new site-specific works as part of the fourth iteration of director, founder, and curator Tavia La Follette’s ongoing Sites of Passage series, described as a “global interchange for the migration of ideas across political and cultural borders.” Includes work by eight artists from throughout Russia and the United States, including Pittsburgh.
Drawn Together: A Coming of Middle Age Story in 62 Portraits at UnSmoke Systems Artspace
1137 Braddock Ave, Braddock. unsmokeartspace.com
April 2-24
Two female Pittsburgh artists, Kirsten Ervin and Suzanne Werder, drew each other every day over the course of January 2022. The resulting portraits will be on display at UnSmoke for a show described as an “intimate investigation into the artists’ everyday lives, and the nuances and slight changes in each person over time.” Ervin, who is 54, says the process “became a confrontation of who I am now, and a self-acceptance of myself as I age,” while Werder, who is 44, says the experience “offered an opportunity to be unmasked without shame or embarrassment” in regards to her changing body. The drawings also promise to depict “two sets of experiences common to the pandemic: fleeting moments of togetherness and social isolation.”
527 N. Taylor Ave., North Side. gallery-here.com
April 22-May 28
The here gallery in Pittsburgh presents a selection of work by New York-based artist, Rebecca Rau, described as being “most interested in how the Bible, ancient mythology, and fairytales shape our understanding of the world.” Her most recent body of work “explores Judeo-Christian narratives, as well as the body as they inhabit a symbolic dream-world.”
117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org
April 22-Aug. 15
The Paola Pivi: I Want It All exhibition at The Andy Warhol Museum promises stunning works, from colorful, neon-bright polar bears to dramatic photographic images. Described by The Warhol as being celebrated for her “provocative eccentricity,” Pivi, an Italian-born artist now based in Alaska, “wields a practice that trespasses perceived limits to make probable what before seemed impossible,” resulting in an output “full of odd encounters and whimsical moments.”
4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. boxheartgallery.com
April 27-May 27
Westmoreland Photographers Society: Scenes of Laurel Highlands at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art
221 N. Main Street, Greensburg. thewestmoreland.org
April 29-May 29
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. cmoa.org
April 30-Aug. 7
CMOA will unveil a previously unexplored body of work by the acclaimed Gordon Parks, a Black, self-taught photographer who grew up in rural Kansas during segregation. The collection captures what the museum calls “an indelible view of World War II–era Pittsburgh” by depicting workers at the city’s Penola grease plant, noted for supplying an essential material in helping to defeat Nazi germany. The exhibition will feature more than 50 photographs that have not yet been seen by the public, and will be paired with special programming, community events, and a publication featuring essays by artist LaToya Ruby Frazier and writer Mark Whitaker, among others.
Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary at The Frick Art Museum
7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. thefrickpittsburgh.org
April 30-Sept. 18
The Frick Art Museum will present a selection of work by celebrated Black American painter Romare Bearden. According to The Frick, Bearden spent portions of his youth with his grandparents in Pittsburgh, graduating from Peabody High School in 1929. The show promises to present a “diverse collection of original collages, watercolors, limited edition prints, and archival materials,” and examine how Bearden “agitated for social change through the visual arts and print media.”
Fellowship 22 at Silver Eye Center for Photography
4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. silvereye.org
May 5-June 25
See work by the winners and honorable mentions of Silver Eye’s annual Fellowship Award cycle, which recognizes established or emerging talent in the field of art photography. Honorees include Dominican transgender artist Eva Alcántara and South African interdisciplinary artist Carla Liesching, as well as several artists representing Pittsburgh and other areas throughout the United States.
Peter Max Experience at Christine Frechard Gallery
5126 Butler St., Lawrenceville. christinefrechardgallery.com
May 7-15
reFORMED at James Gallery
413 S. Main St.,West End. jamesgallery.net
May 12-June 24
James Gallery presents an exhibition of “interior and exterior sculpture by a diverse group of nationally acclaimed artists.” Includes works by Brad Howe, John Van Alstine, and Caroline Ramersdorfer.
221 N. Main St., Greensburg. thewestmoreland.org
May 29-Sept. 25
Three Rivers Arts Festival
Cultural District, Downtown. traf.trustarts.org
June 3-12
Fiberart International 2022 at Contemporary Craft and the Brew House Association
5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. contemporarycraft.org and 711 South 21st St., South Side. brewhousearts.org
June 3-Aug. 20
Fiberart International returns once again to challenge viewers and push the boundaries of a medium with works by artists from the United States and around the world. A press release says the event will “record the changing definition of textile art” and give the audience a chance to “experience works by a diverse group of artists who have been underrepresented in large institutions.” Now in its 24th year, the event is expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors from all over the world.
John Burt Sanders at here
527 N. Taylor Ave., North Side. gallery-here.com
June 17-July 23