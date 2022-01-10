 Pittsburgh friends appear as "regulars" in new Applebee's ad campaign | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh friends appear as "regulars" in new Applebee's ad campaign

By

click to enlarge "The Regulars" Applebee's ad - SCREENSHOT
Screenshot
"The Regulars" Applebee's ad
Despite being a national restaurant chain, Applebee's touts itself as "a neighborhood bar and grill," stressing a sense of community with shareable appetizers and a family-friendly environment. This comes through in its latest ad campaign, which includes appearances from a real-life group of Pittsburgh friends at an Applebee's location in Swissvale.

Markeea “Keea” Hart, Bradley Hill, Danielle "INEZ" Walker, Mia Marshall, and Janita Kilgore all appear in the latest television spots for Applebee's. Titled "The Regulars," the ads feature a number of people, including firefighters, families, and youth sports teams, among others, heading to Applebee's, all set to the theme from the sitcom Cheers.

Hart says she got involved in the campaign through Marshall, who co-runs the media platform Girls Running Shit with her and Kilgore.

"They were going for a more organic approach," says Hart. "We went to the casting via Zoom. And a week later we were shooting in Swissvale! We did two days of filming. It was so fun doing this with my real-life best friends!"


Hart and the others are shown meeting up at Applebee's, talking and laughing around the Swissvale location. Hart is also shown going into the Loc 'N Loaded hair salon in Swissvale.

The friends are also currently being featured on the Applebee's account Twitter banner, along with the tagline "Here's to The Regulars. We wouldn't be here without you."

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Air quality advocates criticize size of fine levied against U.S. Steel for recent violation

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Clairton Coke Works

Pittsburgh’s bid for RNC splits region’s political contingency

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh’s bid for RNC splits region’s political contingency

Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary

By Amanda Waltz

Meet cute bats, parrots, and other animals during Tropical Paradise at the National Aviary
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Five underrated pizza places in Pittsburgh

By Tia Bailey

Iron Born Pizza

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

By Amanda Waltz

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pizza pop-up, blind bourbon tasting, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pizza pop-up, blind bourbon tasting, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Iron Born Pizza

Five underrated pizza places in Pittsburgh

By Tia Bailey

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

By Amanda Waltz

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation