Pittsburgh Festival Opera begins new season with Divas After Dark | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Festival Opera begins new season with Divas After Dark

click to enlarge Two actors rehearsing - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH FESTIVAL OPERA
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Festival Opera
Two actors rehearsing
Pittsburgh Festival Opera is committed to bringing fresh and innovative acts to stages across Pittsburgh, and this season is no different. On Sat., July 2, the company will present Divas After Dark, an evening of cabaret and Broadway show tunes by the 2022 Leslie Fleischner Young Artists and directed by Broadway legend Lenora Nemetz, at the New Hazlett Theater.

This season marks the program's return to in-person shows after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The first official show in the lineup will be Legends in the Limelight: Marianne Cornetti, featuring the work of international opera star Cornetti, also at the New Hazlett.

“I am thrilled to have our Leslie Fleischner young artists be able to have this incredible opportunity to work with not only a Pittsburgh legend, but a Broadway legend,” says Cornetti, who's also Pittsburgh Festival Opera's artistic director. "As opera singers, we have a true passion and love for Broadway. This year's young artists are so fortunate to work with Lenora. Her energy and creativity is contagious."


The rest of July's programming will include Gian Carlo Menotti's comic opera, The Telephone, The Mildred Miller International Voice Competition finalists, performances by the 2022 Leslie Fleischner Young Artist Program, a family opera presentation of Rapunzel, Lysistrata, or the Nude Goddess, at Row House Cinema, and an evening of arias with Legends in the Making at Schenley Plaza Park.
Pittsburgh Festival Theater presents Divas After Dark. 7:30 p.m. Sat., July 2. New Hazlett Theater. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $53. newhazletttheater.org

For a full list of performance dates and ticket info, visit pittsburghfestivalopera.org.

