Pittsburgh Fashion Week goes digital and launches film festival with open submissions

By

Following the lead of many other events falling during the coronavirus pandemic, Pittsburgh Fashion Week (PGHFW) is moving its annual event online. This year's PGHFW takes place Sept. 21-25.

"While there will be no runway and no gatherings, there will be clothes and events aplenty," reads Pittsburgh Fashion Week's website.

Those "events aplenty" include new offerings like the Pittsburgh Fashion Week Film Festival.


"We believe this project fits into one of our goals, which is, making Pittsburgh a national and then hopefully an international fashion city," says John Valentine, Downtown CDC Executive Director. "In line with that goal, this festival will also have a special award that will honor a film entered in the festival."

PGHFW is currently seeking interested filmmakers to submit original films relating to fashion for the festival. The film festival committee will screen each submission and choose which films will be premiered during the broadcast, which will take place during PGHFW.

Submissions are open until Tue., Sept. 1. Domestic and international features and shorts (narratives, documentaries, animated works, etc.) from every genre and budget will be considered.

"This all-inclusive event will be an entrance to a place that can offer perspectives communicated through a fashion film festival," states Pittsburgh Fashion Week's website.

To apply, or for more information on this year's virtual fashion week, visit pghfw.com.

