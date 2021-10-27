Pittsburgh events to make the most of your Halloween weekend

Thu., Oct. 28
TRIVIA • IRL
Test your scary cinema knowledge when the Carnegie Museum of Natural History presents its Carnegie Horror Movie Trivia night. Ticket price includes admission to the museum from 3-8 p.m., and the winner of trivia wins a spooky surprise — an exclusive tour of the museum’s Alcohol House, a previously closed-off space housing over 100 years of preserved amphibian and reptile specimens. 7-8 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15. carnegiemnh.org
FILM • IRL
Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster. 9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. Parkway Theater. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $10. communityreelartscenter.org
Fri., Oct. 29
HAUNT • IRL
Considered one of the most terrifying haunted attractions in the country, ScareHouse is now unleashing all kinds of ghoulish characters on the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum. This year marks ScareHouse’s 20th anniversary, so fans of in-person, in-your-face scares won’t want to miss what the group has in store. Continues through Sat., Nov. 6. 590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd., Tarentum. $20.95-59. scarehouse.com
EVENT • IRL
Phantom Fall Fest and Fright Nights. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $24.99-49.99. kennywood.com
KIDS • IRL
Phipps Troll-O-Ween Fall Flower Show. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org
DRAG • IRL
Bottoms Up Bingo: Night of the Living Drag. 6-10 p.m., Bingo starts at 7:30 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $15. theoakstheater.com
COMEDY • IRL
If you prefer some treats with your tricks, check out the Halloween-themed shows at Arcade Comedy Theater. The venue will present 28 Online Shows Later: A Halloween Variety Show featuring the improv group Select Start. The fun continues on Saturday with The Multiverse: Sketch Comedy Show and The Latchkey Kids: Primetime Halloween Special. Costumes are encouraged for these events. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 30. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15 per show. arcadecomedytheater.com
Sat. Oct. 30
KIDS • IRL
Idlewild Hallowboo. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. 2574 US-30, Ligonier. $26.99-29.99. idlewild.com/hallowboo
CRAWL • IRL
Nightmare on Carson Street 2021. 2-10 p.m. Multiple locations, South Side. $25. nightmareoncarsonstreet.com
CRAWL • IRL
Halloween Bar Crawl by Bar Crawl Live. 3-11 p.m. Multiple locations, South Side. $24.99-39.99. barcrawllive.com/themes/halloween-bar-crawl
MAGIC • IRL
Try to reach the other side when Liberty Magic presents Todd Robbins’ Haunted Deceptions. The event welcomes believers and skeptics alike to take part in what’s described as an “immersive seance experience.” Robbins has appeared on the Investigation Discovery channel series True Nightmares, and claims to have spent decades specializing in “arcane forms of popular entertainment, offbeat amusements, and intriguing deceptions.” The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust promises that Haunted Deceptions will be like “no other theatrical event you have encountered before.” 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $45+. trustarts.org
FILM • IRL
The Row House Drive-In Cinema pop-up will screen the Pittsburgh-shot 1968 film Night of the Living Dead. Zombies from the ScareHouse haunted attraction will also make a special appearance to give the event a more immersive feel. An on-site concession stand will have popcorn, local craft beer, and soda available. 6:30 p.m. 21st and Smallman streets, Strip District. $34.50 per car. rowhousecinema.com/2021-drive-in
EVENT • IRL
Devon Colebank Presents: HOUSE OF BALLOONS. 7-11 p.m. The Terminal. 1917 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-50. instagram.com/devoncolebank
EVENT • IRL
Nothing says spooky like an old historic site, and Terror at the Theater Halloween Bash offers just that. Taking place at The Grand Theater, the night promises party-goers a night of dressing up and getting down, with beverages by Helicon Brewing and music by DJ Billy Badazz. Be adventurous and make the trip to McDonald, Pa., for this special event. 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m. 104 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald. $10. grandtheaterevents.com/events
PARTY • VIRTUAL
Danse Macabre 6: Virtually Halloween. 8 pm.-1 a.m. RSVP to the Facebook event or email djkellya@gmail.com for Zoom passcode. Search “Danse Macabre 6: Virtually Halloween” on Facebook
PARTY • IRL
Experience a night full of live music, drag, DJs, and more when Spirit presents its Halloween Rager & Costume Contest. Spread throughout the venue’s two floors, the event offers a variety show with local and national drag artists, musical performances by Shilpa Ray, Good Sport, and up-and-coming rap artist Manny Dibiachi, and a special appearance by moon baby with Troxum. There will also be free pizza from 9-10 p.m. and a costume contest. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. spiritpgh.com
PARTY • IRL
Die A Little Bit. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. COBRA Pittsburgh. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10 pre-sale, $20 at door. cobrapgh.com
FILM • IRL
Do the time warp again when The Junior Chamber of Commerce Players presents another shadowcast performance of the cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Hollywood Theater. The show will take place just before midnight in the main auditorium. There will also be a 10 p.m. pre-show event at the nearby Dad’s Basement theater. Don’t stay at home shivering with antici...pation. 11:59 p.m. 1449 Potomac Ave., Dormont. $7-8. hollywoodtheaterpgh.org
Sun., Oct. 31
BRUNCH • IRL
Odd Brunch Halloween Bash. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. Oddballs South Side. 1505 E. Carson St., South Side. $10. Search “Odd Brunch Halloween Bash” on Facebook
PETS • IRL
Halloween Party for Pets. 12-5:30 p.m. Animal Friends. 562 Camp Horne Road, North Hills. Free for owners, $20 per dog. Human costumes not permitted. thinkingoutsidethecage.org
DRAG • IRL
Trace Brewing will host Good Ghouls Go To Hell, a Halloween happy hour extravaganza that’s sure to be a blast. Drag queens Remy Black, Victoria L. Van-Cartier, Kaleigha Diamond J-Love, and Calipso are set to perform, with food provided by Pure Grub. DJ huny will provide music. Seating is first-come first-serve. 3-6 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. tracebloomfield.com