Pittsburgh events to make the most of your Halloween weekend

The Halloweekend is upon us and, as usual, Pittsburgh does not disappoint. The city offers days of spooky things to do, from kid-friendly treats to adult-oriented fun like drag shows, bar crawls, and the return ofshadowcast.compiled a helpful list of Halloween events to help you make the most of the holiday.Test your scary cinema knowledge when thepresents itsnight. Ticket price includes admission to the museum from 3-8 p.m., and the winner of trivia wins a spooky surprise — an exclusive tour of the museum’s Alcohol House, a previously closed-off space housing over 100 years of preserved amphibian and reptile specimens.Considered one of the most terrifying haunted attractions in the country,is now unleashing all kinds of ghoulish characters on thein Tarentum. This year marks ScareHouse’s 20th anniversary, so fans of in-person, in-your-face scares won’t want to miss what the group has in store.If you prefer some treats with your tricks, check out the Halloween-themed shows at. The venue will presentfeaturing the improv group Select Start. The fun continues on Saturday with. Costumes are encouraged for these events.Try to reach the other side whenpresents. The event welcomes believers and skeptics alike to take part in what’s described as an “immersive seance experience.” Robbins has appeared on the Investigation Discovery channel series, and claims to have spent decades specializing in “arcane forms of popular entertainment, offbeat amusements, and intriguing deceptions.” Thepromises that Haunted Deceptions will be like “no other theatrical event you have encountered before.”Thepop-up will screen the Pittsburgh-shot 1968 film. Zombies from the ScareHouse haunted attraction will also make a special appearance to give the event a more immersive feel. An on-site concession stand will have popcorn, local craft beer, and soda available.Nothing says spooky like an old historic site, andoffers just that. Taking place at, the night promises party-goers a night of dressing up and getting down, with beverages by Helicon Brewing and music by DJ Billy Badazz. Be adventurous and make the trip to McDonald, Pa., for this special event.Experience a night full of live music, drag, DJs, and more when Spirit presents its. Spread throughout the venue’s two floors, the event offers a variety show with local and national drag artists, musical performances by Shilpa Ray, Good Sport, and up-and-coming rap artist Manny Dibiachi, and a special appearance by moon baby with Troxum. There will also be free pizza from 9-10 p.m. and a costume contest.Do the time warp again whenpresents another shadowcast performance of the cult filmat. The show will take place just before midnight in the main auditorium. There will also be a 10 p.m. pre-show event at the nearby Dad’s Basement theater. Don’t stay at home shivering with antici...pation.will host, a Halloween happy hour extravaganza that’s sure to be a blast. Drag queens Remy Black, Victoria L. Van-Cartier, Kaleigha Diamond J-Love, and Calipso are set to perform, with food provided by Pure Grub. DJ huny will provide music. Seating is first-come first-serve.