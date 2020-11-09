 Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership calls for snowy scenes and other seasonal images for Winter Snapshot public installation | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership calls for snowy scenes and other seasonal images for Winter Snapshot public installation

By

click to enlarge Snow falls on Polish Hill, Feb. 7, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Snow falls on Polish Hill, Feb. 7, 2020
While it may not feel like it yet, winter is right around the corner, and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) wants to celebrate with a seasonal photo contest.

The PDP launched Winter Snapshot, an event inviting people to share their photos and videos of winter scenes throughout Pittsburgh. Winter Snapshot was commissioned and will be run by Kahmeela Adams, a local photographer and video editor who works through her company, Rugged Angel Productions.

A press release says the project is open to all members of the Pittsburgh community, as well as “Pittsburghers away from home.”


Adams will use the submitted photos and videos to create a “photographic portrait” installation that will be projected on the storefront windows at 623 Smithfield Street between Strawberry Way and Sixth Avenue. The installation will be open to the public and free to view from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1, 2021.

Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 10.

The project comes at a time when many foresee skipping holiday gatherings and other activities because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Many of us won't be able to do the holidays like we normally do,” says Adams. “My hope is that, with this project, reliving memories of past holiday celebrations together, will put a smile on our faces and in our hearts.”


The PDP included Winter Snapshot as part of an effort to ready Downtown for the holidays, adding that “a number of spaces are being activated with artists projects and artist-focused shops.”

While still in-person, Winter Snapshot will allow people to view it from outside, where there will be sufficient space to social distance.

“Even though many things are different this holiday season, Downtown will still be dressed up and beautiful with lots of opportunities for people to explore,” states a press release.

Besides Winter Snapshot, PDP also promoted a virtual version of the annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition. Launched in 2002, the display has usually been put on view for the public at venues like the PPG Place and the City-County Building. The City of Pittsburgh is now asking bakers to submit photos of their gingerbread creations until Nov. 15. The photos will be available to see via an online gallery, and visitors are encouraged to vote which house deserves the new People's Choice Award.

The online Gingerbread House Display & Competition will debut on Nov. 20 and stay up through Jan. 8, 2021.

Trending

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene
PHOTOS: Allegheny County helps clinch end to Trump presidency; Pittsburghers take to the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win
Rep. Conor Lamb wins re-election, the Associated Press declares
Ballot measure expanding powers of Pittsburgh's Citizen Police Review Board passes
North Side 'Count Every Vote' rally unites community before marching to Allegheny Elections warehouse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Market Square Farmers Market returns to Downtown Pittsburgh this week

By Hannah Lynn

Market Square Farmers Market, before the pandemic.

Vote to make Picklesburgh the best specialty food festival in the country

By Amanda Waltz

Picklesburgh

Colcom Foundation removes its signage from Holiday Market following criticism of anti-immigrant ties

By Ryan Deto

Colcom Foundation name taped over at Santa's House at Holiday Market

Faith, labor, and pro-immigrant groups call for removal of Colcom Foundation's name from holiday market

By Ryan Deto

Colcom stage at Peoples Gas Holiday Market
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

The Andy Warhol Museum showcases young voices with Gen-Z Time Capsule project

By Amanda Waltz

Photo of a Pog collection submitted to The Warhol's Gen-Z Time Capsule

As Pittsburgh International Airport bounces back, so does its arts program

By Amanda Waltz

Student art exhibit at the Pittsburgh International Airport

Married arts professionals open KURATEDpgh, a new gallery in Aspinwall

By Amanda Waltz

Married arts professionals open KURATEDpgh, a new gallery in Aspinwall

BOOM Concepts and Rivers of Steel showcase Black love with public art project

By Amanda Waltz

Black On Black Love: A Public Art Action artists
More »

Readers also liked…

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

By Hannah Lynn

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

PULLPROOF Studio highlights female and non-binary illustrators with Mirror, Mirror

By Amanda Waltz

Asia Lae Bey, Untitled 2
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene

Clara Kent and INEZ look to inspire by highlighting Pittsburgh’s Black R&B scene

By Jordan Snowden

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Margaret Atwood helps raise money for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures with online Pittsburgh appearance

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Margaret Atwood helps raise money for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures with online Pittsburgh appearance

By Rege Behe

Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing

Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation