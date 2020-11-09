Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership calls for snowy scenes and other seasonal images for Winter Snapshot public installation

The PDP launched Winter Snapshot, an event inviting people to share their photos and videos of winter scenes throughout Pittsburgh. Winter Snapshot was commissioned and will be run by Kahmeela Adams, a local photographer and video editor who works through her company, Rugged Angel Productions.
A press release says the project is open to all members of the Pittsburgh community, as well as “Pittsburghers away from home.”
Adams will use the submitted photos and videos to create a “photographic portrait” installation that will be projected on the storefront windows at 623 Smithfield Street between Strawberry Way and Sixth Avenue. The installation will be open to the public and free to view from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1, 2021.
Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 10.
The project comes at a time when many foresee skipping holiday gatherings and other activities because of the ongoing pandemic.
“Many of us won't be able to do the holidays like we normally do,” says Adams. “My hope is that, with this project, reliving memories of past holiday celebrations together, will put a smile on our faces and in our hearts.”
The PDP included Winter Snapshot as part of an effort to ready Downtown for the holidays, adding that “a number of spaces are being activated with artists projects and artist-focused shops.”
While still in-person, Winter Snapshot will allow people to view it from outside, where there will be sufficient space to social distance.
“Even though many things are different this holiday season, Downtown will still be dressed up and beautiful with lots of opportunities for people to explore,” states a press release.
Besides Winter Snapshot, PDP also promoted a virtual version of the annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition. Launched in 2002, the display has usually been put on view for the public at venues like the PPG Place and the City-County Building. The City of Pittsburgh is now asking bakers to submit photos of their gingerbread creations until Nov. 15. The photos will be available to see via an online gallery, and visitors are encouraged to vote which house deserves the new People's Choice Award.
The online Gingerbread House Display & Competition will debut on Nov. 20 and stay up through Jan. 8, 2021.