Pittsburgh dinosaur statue repainted to spread message of “diversity and inclusion”

The dinosaur known as “Dollysaurus" or Dolly, located at the corner of Braddock and Penn avenues in Point Breeze, has a colorful new design. The statue was originally painted to look like a pink piggy bank, complete with a slot at the top.
The fresh design, which features multi-colored dinosaurs along with words like “joy,” “play,” and “belonging,” was completed by Pittsburgh-based artist Max Gonzales.
According to a press release, the new look was the result of a partnership between the Shady Lane School, in front of which Dollysaurus is located, and DS Kinsel, co-founder of the Garfield-based arts hub BOOM Concepts.
“BOOM Concepts is honored to be working with Shady Lane to update Dolly the Dinosaur with a message centered on youth equity through the aesthetics of cute baby dinosaurs,” says Kinsel, who is also a Shady Lane board member and parent.
The triceratops, as well as the other dinosaurs, including multiple Tyrannosaurus Rex statues, were installed as a part of the DinoMite Days, a fundraising project launched by the Carnegie Museums in 2003. Dollysaurus was commissioned by Dollar Bank and the first design was created by Dymun & Company.
Shady Lane interim director Lori Gunn says the original design, which had begun to fade and needed a refresh, was replaced to reflect the mission of the pre-K, nonprofit school.
“We are so excited to see Dolly get a new look,” says Gunn. “Shifting the emphasis to diversity and inclusion was important to us because Shady Lane believes that high-quality early childhood education is for everyone.”
The project is also part of BOOM Concepts’ Activist: Print Paste & Paint, a public art program supported through the Pittsburgh Foundation’s Grantmaking For Racial Justice Fund.