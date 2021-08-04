Pittsburgh design group launches Kickstarter campaign for endangered species card deck

Bracks Collective, a new, female-led design group in Pittsburgh, launched a Kickstarter campaign for its first project, the Protected Pack, a deck of playing cards featuring 54 “uniquely illustrated creatures and a variety of sea, plant, mammal, reptile, avian, and insect life” according to a press release. The goal of the deck is to encourage card play to support conservation efforts and consider their personal impact on the animals depicted.
The Kickstarter launched on August 2 and will accept donations through Sept. 1. Currently, the campaign has made over $2,800 of its $10,000 goal.
Co-founder Rachel Keeney, who launched Bracks with five other women, says the Protected Pack combines the talents of each collective member, who all worked on illustrating and designing each card. Besides Keeney, the collective is run by Bree Rice, Alexa Frankovich, Cassie Rupert, Kandice Hartner, and Sarah Huth. All the women graduated from Chatham University’s Master’s of Interdisciplinary Design Program in the last five years.
A press release says that each member "brings a unique style or niche to the group and their inaugural project," which strives to be both eye-catching and informative. Each specially designed suit represents a different category and level of extinction — for example, hearts are "near threatened,” clubs are “vulnerable,” diamonds are “endangered,” and spades are “critically endangered.” The jokers will showcase two now-extinct species.
Once funded and produced, the decks are expected to ship in early December.