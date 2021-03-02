 Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to present hybrid 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to present hybrid 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

By

click to enlarge Opening day of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Fri., June 7, 2019 - CP PHOTO: JARED MURPHY
CP Photo: Jared Murphy
Opening day of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Fri., June 7, 2019
One of Pittsburgh's biggest, most anticipated events of the year, the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, will return with 10 days of both in-person and online events.

Today, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that TRAF will return from June 4-13 with both online and tentative in-person events, almost a year after the in-person event was canceled and moved to a virtual format in the midst of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back components of in-person gathering to the Festival this year while building upon what we learned about virtual Festival elements in 2020,” says Sarah Aziz, director of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and festival management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, in a press release.


Aziz emphasizes that the planning for the in-person events is still “committed first and foremost to the health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, and artists,” while also satisfying the “deep desire” to return to the Downtown Cultural District.

The hybrid model for TRAF includes keeping events free while also implementing limited capacity. While the complete TRAF schedule has yet to be announced, guests can expect advanced registration and timed ticketing for many offerings. This would extend to the Artist Market, which will host a smaller group of artists this year, as well as select live music shows, film, and visual art exhibitions, including Transverse: the 2020 Juried Visual Art Exhibition set to take place indoors at a yet undetermined location.

Unlike previous festivals, no events will take place at Point State Park and Gateway Center this year.

Access to in-person events is also subject to change based upon the status of COVID-19 and the “changing guidance” of government and health and safety experts.


Organizers also promise “enhanced virtual presentations” for this year's TRAF, and they are currently accepting proposals for “new collaborative and experimental performance opportunities” and special projects. Local and regional artists, including musicians, dancers, actors, literary, and performance artists are welcome to apply for these opportunities now through Fri., March 12.

Capacity limits, locations, registration processes, and other details will be released closer to the Festival.

While specific programs, presentations, and schedules are not yet available, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Dollar Bank emphasize that the 2021 festival will absolutely go on “in the safest and most enjoyable format possible.”

“Dollar Bank is proud to continue its 23-year long partnership with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and bring back an iconic event of Pittsburgh’s summer season,” says Jim McQuade, president and CEO of Dollar Bank. “This year, we will be able to safely share the power of art together again and experience the sense of community that the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival brings to the city both in person and virtually.”

Trending

9 Pittsburgh-set video games to explore the virtual city
A West African restaurant comes to Squirrel Hill, a local jazz bar expands to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news
Lawsuit filed against Allegheny County judge Anthony Mariani for barring virtual access to courtroom
Pittsburgh Democratic chair responds to photo with Moreno, then slings mud at Peduto
Glitter Box Theater streams variety show fundraiser to help survive the pandemic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home extended through January with performances, workshops, and more

By Amanda Waltz

EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home presents The Wizards Of Oakwood Drive

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust launches Art Connects Us relief fund to survive pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

2017 Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival

EQT Children's Theater Festival invites families to a weekend of free online activities, films, and more

By Amanda Waltz

EQT Children's Theater Festival performers Dan and Claudia Zanes

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14

By Hannah Lynn

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

9 Pittsburgh-set video games to explore the virtual city

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

9 Pittsburgh-set video games to explore the virtual city

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 25-March 3

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 25-March 3

New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double

By Amanda Waltz

New Pittsburgh-produced podcast looks at life as a Jonah Hill double (2)

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 18-24

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 18-24
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 24- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Blumcraft Building on Melwood Avenue

Glitter Box Theater streams variety show fundraiser to help survive the pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

Lost George A. Romero film, shot in Pittsburgh's North Hills, acquired by Shudder (3)

Lost George A. Romero film, shot in Pittsburgh's North Hills, acquired by Shudder

By Amanda Waltz

Bid on work from Pittsburgh artists at virtual auction fundraiser

Bid on work from Pittsburgh artists at virtual auction fundraiser

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation