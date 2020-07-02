Pittsburgh Cultural Trust introduces new Trust @ Home programming

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Doodle Pop! at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Trust @ Home program, exciting digital content can be devoured anywhere. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's venues may be dark, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy their creative programming. With the new

Virtual Camps for Creatives , where budding artists will learn something new and explore their favorite art forms from the comfort of their home. Choose from writing arts , and theater virtual camps with the option to "

Create with Us" (live, virtual workshops led by Trust Arts Education teaching artists) or "

Create on Your Own" (recorded workshops led by Trust Arts teaching artists).





BNY Mellon presents JazzLive @ Home . Previously a free

weekly jazz series taking place at the Backstage Bar and Katz Plaza, the concert can be found online throughout the summer as a

video series produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Along with the performances, viewers will get

an inside look at the musicians' influences and careers, reflections on current events, and more. The series begins July 7









Teen literature festival Bookish in the 'Burgh is moving online too, with









Harris Theater @ Home. American Trial: The Eric Garner Story and Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things. Watch virtual cinema withYou can purchase tickets to films currently unavailable for public rental or sale and the film distributor will share a portion of the ticket payment with the Harris Theater. This month's films include 2019 documentaries

For children and teens, there isJazz lovers can hear musicians from Pittsburgh and beyond with