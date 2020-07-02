Pittsburgh Cultural Trust introduces new Trust @ Home programming

For children and teens, there is Virtual Camps for Creatives, where budding artists will learn something new and explore their favorite art forms from the comfort of their home. Choose from writing, arts, and theater virtual camps with the option to "Create with Us" (live, virtual workshops led by Trust Arts Education teaching artists) or "Create on Your Own" (recorded workshops led by Trust Arts teaching artists).
Jazz lovers can hear musicians from Pittsburgh and beyond with BNY Mellon presents JazzLive @ Home. Previously a free weekly jazz series taking place at the Backstage Bar and Katz Plaza, the concert can be found online throughout the summer as a video series produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Along with the performances, viewers will get an inside look at the musicians' influences and careers, reflections on current events, and more. The series begins July 7.
Teen literature festival Bookish in the 'Burgh is moving online too, with Bookish in the ‘Burgh @ Home. Interested book worms can sign up for book clubs, writing workshops, a novel writing group, and more.