Pittsburgh Cultural Trust introduces new Trust @ Home programming

By

click to enlarge Doodle Pop! at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust - COURTESY OF THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Doodle Pop! at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's venues may be dark, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy their creative programming. With the new Trust @ Home program, exciting digital content can be devoured anywhere.

For children and teens, there is Virtual Camps for Creatives, where budding artists will learn something new and explore their favorite art forms from the comfort of their home. Choose from writing, arts, and theater virtual camps with the option to "Create with Us" (live, virtual workshops led by Trust Arts Education teaching artists) or "Create on Your Own" (recorded workshops led by Trust Arts teaching artists).

Jazz lovers can hear musicians from Pittsburgh and beyond with BNY Mellon presents JazzLive @ Home. Previously a free weekly jazz series taking place at the Backstage Bar and Katz Plaza, the concert can be found online throughout the summer as a video series produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Along with the performances, viewers will get an inside look at the musicians' influences and careers, reflections on current events, and more. The series begins July 7.

Teen literature festival Bookish in the 'Burgh is moving online too, with Bookish in the ‘Burgh @ Home. Interested book worms can sign up for book clubs, writing workshops, a novel writing group, and more.
Watch virtual cinema with Harris Theater @ Home. You can purchase tickets to films currently unavailable for public rental or sale and the film distributor will share a portion of the ticket payment with the Harris Theater. This month's films include 2019 documentaries American Trial: The Eric Garner Story and Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things.

