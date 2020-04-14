Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2020-21 Trust Cabaret Series

Beginning on October 12 and running through April 2021, the series will bring a variety of acts to the Greer Cabaret Theater. Kicking it all off is Tony Award-winning actor Chita Rivera in a solo concert event, singing numbers from shows and films from her long career, including West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, and more.
Now in its ninth season, this latest Trust Cabaret Series comes at an uncertain time when many arts organizations are planning future events in the midst of a pandemic. Using the mantra, “This is just an intermission,” the Trust seems confident that it will soon invite audiences back to the Downtown Cultural District to “experience together the adventure and joy of live performances and express our gratitude for your continued support of the arts.”
“We are excited for this fantastic season and honored that these stars will share their extraordinary talents with all of us, beginning with one of the most recognizable talents on stage and screen, the legendary Chita Rivera,” says Randal Miller, director of the Trust's Dance Programming and Special Projects, in a press release.
Local audiences will also get the chance to see Ali Stroker, who made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway as a cast member in Deaf West’s 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in Oklahoma!, and has appeared on numerous television programs, including Glee, Lethal Weapon, and on Comedy Central's Drunk History playing American disability rights activist Judy Huemann.
The series will also welcome back vocalist Karen Akers and feature Brandon Victor Dixon, who has starred in a long list of Broadway shows, including The Lion King, Hamilton, and Motown: The Musical, as as well as the live televised productions of Rent and Jesus Christ Superstar. And for younger musical fans, there's the Broadway Princess Party roadshow, an all-ages event with Broadway performer Laura Osnes and a “star-studded cast” (get your costumes ready because princess cosplay is encouraged).
Subscription packages for the 2020-2021 Trust Cabaret Series are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale in fall 2020 and will range in price from $45-70, based on performance time and seating selection.