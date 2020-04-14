 Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2020-21 Trust Cabaret Series | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2020-21 Trust Cabaret Series

By

click to enlarge TRUST Cabaret Series performer Chita Rivera. - PHOTO: LAURA MARIE DUNCAN
Photo: Laura Marie Duncan
TRUST Cabaret Series performer Chita Rivera.
Two weeks after announcing its PNC Broadway season lineup, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has followed up with its 2020-2021 Trust Cabaret Series.

Beginning on October 12 and running through April 2021, the series will bring a variety of acts to the Greer Cabaret Theater. Kicking it all off is Tony Award-winning actor Chita Rivera in a solo concert event, singing numbers from shows and films from her long career, including West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, and more.

Now in its ninth season, this latest Trust Cabaret Series comes at an uncertain time when many arts organizations are planning future events in the midst of a pandemic. Using the mantra, “This is just an intermission,” the Trust seems confident that it will soon invite audiences back to the Downtown Cultural District to “experience together the adventure and joy of live performances and express our gratitude for your continued support of the arts.”


“We are excited for this fantastic season and honored that these stars will share their extraordinary talents with all of us, beginning with one of the most recognizable talents on stage and screen, the legendary Chita Rivera,” says Randal Miller, director of the Trust's Dance Programming and Special Projects, in a press release.

Local audiences will also get the chance to see Ali Stroker, who made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway as a cast member in Deaf West’s 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in Oklahoma!, and has appeared on numerous television programs, including Glee, Lethal Weapon, and on Comedy Central's Drunk History playing American disability rights activist Judy Huemann. 
click to enlarge Trust Cabaret Series performer Ali Stroker. - PHOTO: LINDSEY NEYLAND
Photo: Lindsey Neyland
Trust Cabaret Series performer Ali Stroker.


The series will also welcome back vocalist Karen Akers and feature Brandon Victor Dixon, who has starred in a long list of Broadway shows, including The Lion King, Hamilton, and Motown: The Musical, as as well as the live televised productions of Rent and Jesus Christ Superstar. And for younger musical fans, there's the Broadway Princess Party roadshow, an all-ages event with Broadway performer Laura Osnes and a “star-studded cast” (get your costumes ready because princess cosplay is encouraged).

Subscription packages for the 2020-2021 Trust Cabaret Series are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale in fall 2020 and will range in price from $45-70, based on performance time and seating selection.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust promises new PNC Broadway season with Cher, Hadestown, Hamilton, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Original Broadway cast of Hadestown

Harris Theater continues film screenings under direction of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

By Amanda Waltz

Marquee on the Harris Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Screenings return to Harris Theater after PCAM decision shakes local film community

By Amanda Waltz

Marquee on the Harris Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces details of second annual Bookish in the 'Burgh

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces details of second annual Bookish in the 'Burgh
