Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

click to enlarge Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

A Pittsburgh couple has become the newest viral sensation with a coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel’s 1966 song “Homeward Bound.” With multiple verses of quirky lyrics — “I try to work from my PC, but soon the fridge is calling me, I eat some snacks, turn on TV, without Netflix, what would life be?” — Clair and Mel Vatz have created an endearing feel-good video that's helping fellow quarantined folks cope during troubling times.Comments on YouTube and social media have been pouring in from across the country: “Omg, I love you both so much!! This is the most brilliant thing I’ve seen since this all began! Thank you!!” “Oh my Lord, I was so down right now, this is great thank you.” “You made us feel like we aren’t the only seniors with a great sense of hope. We will survive this! Thank you for making our day!”Claire, a speech pathologist, and Mel, an attorney, recorded the song from the safety of their Pittsburgh home while sitting in front of their piano during Governor Wolf’s required stay-at-home quarantine.In an interview with Chicago radio station WGN Radio , Mel says the couple have long enjoyed writing “stupid parody songs” for their friends and family. “This one just seemed to hit a nerve,” he said. “Believe me, we are stunned.”Want to sing along? We transcribed the lyrics for you:I’m sitting here in isolation, waiting for a vaccinationStock market’s down, the stores are closedRetirement plans are surely hosedToilet paper’s running low, it’s a good thing I don’t have to go ...We’re all homeboundHow long will weStill be homeboundHome, keeping social distanceHome, without friends’ assistanceHome, the government’s insistenceStuck in our housesI’m getting used to sleeping lateShould clean the house, but it can waitI try to work from my PCBut soon, the fridge is calling meI eat some snacks, turn on TVWithout Netflix, what would life be?We’re all homeboundHow long will weStill be homeboundHome, ‘til the virus dies outHome, ‘til the groceries run outHome, ‘til the wine’s all drunkWe’re stuck in our housesSo please, just stay in your own spaceDon’t shave so you don’t touch your faceWash your hands until they’re rawFor 20 seconds, that’s the lawThe curve will flatten, we’ll have seenThe ending to COVID-19We’re all homeboundHow long will weStill be homeboundHome ‘til the virus dies outHome ‘til the groceries run outHome ‘til the wine’s all drunkAnd we have defeatedCoronavirus