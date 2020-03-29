Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

Comments on YouTube and social media have been pouring in from across the country: “Omg, I love you both so much!! This is the most brilliant thing I’ve seen since this all began! Thank you!!” “Oh my Lord, I was so down right now, this is great thank you.” “You made us feel like we aren’t the only seniors with a great sense of hope. We will survive this! Thank you for making our day!”
Claire, a speech pathologist, and Mel, an attorney, recorded the song from the safety of their Pittsburgh home while sitting in front of their piano during Governor Wolf’s required stay-at-home quarantine.
In an interview with Chicago radio station WGN Radio, Mel says the couple have long enjoyed writing “stupid parody songs” for their friends and family. “This one just seemed to hit a nerve,” he said. “Believe me, we are stunned.”
Want to sing along? We transcribed the lyrics for you:
"We’re All Home Bound: The CoronaVirus Song"
A parody of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound” by Claire and Mel Vatz
I’m sitting here in isolation, waiting for a vaccination
Stock market’s down, the stores are closed
Retirement plans are surely hosed
Toilet paper’s running low, it’s a good thing I don’t have to go ...
We’re all homebound
How long will we
Still be homebound
Home, keeping social distance
Home, without friends’ assistance
Home, the government’s insistence
Stuck in our houses
I’m getting used to sleeping late
Should clean the house, but it can wait
I try to work from my PC
But soon, the fridge is calling me
I eat some snacks, turn on TV
Without Netflix, what would life be?
We’re all homebound
How long will we
Still be homebound
Home, ‘til the virus dies out
Home, ‘til the groceries run out
Home, ‘til the wine’s all drunk
We’re stuck in our houses
So please, just stay in your own space
Don’t shave so you don’t touch your face
Wash your hands until they’re raw
For 20 seconds, that’s the law
The curve will flatten, we’ll have seen
The ending to COVID-19
We’re all homebound
How long will we
Still be homebound
Home ‘til the virus dies out
Home ‘til the groceries run out
Home ‘til the wine’s all drunk
And we have defeated
Coronavirus