 Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Controller calls for PPS leadership change after superintendent's ethics violations

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet at a press conference in 2016 - CP FILE PHOTO: REBECCA ADDISON
CP file photo: Rebecca Addison
Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet at a press conference in 2016
Following the release of the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission’s report, which found that Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet violated the ethics rules, Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb is calling for leadership changes at the city's school district.

“We are thankful for the work of the State Ethics Commission. This report confirms much of what we suspected,” says Lamb. “The Pittsburgh Board of Public Education must now make appropriate changes to leadership to allow the district to get back to the important business of focusing on student achievement. City families and children deserve nothing less.”

Lamb’s comments are a departure from PPS board president Sylvia Wilson’s statement that a change in leadership would not make sense due to existing challenges due to the pandemic. The PPS board has the authority to fire Hamlet and hire a new superintendent.


The ethics commission’s report, released on Aug. 26, found that Hamlet negligently received travel reimbursements and payments for appearances related to his job, and incorrectly filed financial documents. According to the ethics commission, Hamlet utilized leave for days when he was absent for non-district-related travel and carried over unused vacation and personal days for certain district employees, including himself, despite his contract prohibiting it.

The commission also found that a technical violation of the Ethics Act occurred when Hamlet accepted honoraria in recognition of appearances, speeches, or presentations directly related to his role as superintendent. David Berardinelli, the attorney who represented Hamlet in the Ethics Commission Inquiry, notes that Hamlet’s contract allowed him to receive such honoraria, which he says is why the commission labeled Hamlet’s actions as a “technical” violation.

While Hamlet denies having committed a violation of the Ethics Act in regards to his trip with The Flying Classroom — a supplemental PK-12 STEM+ company based in Miami, Florida — he “agrees that if this matter went to hearing, the Investigative Division could, by circumstantial evidence, meet the requisite evidentiary standard and convince a fact finder that he violated [the Ethics Act].”

To close the case without further action, the Ethics Commission directed Hamlet to pay $2,908.89 to PPS for negligent record keeping, $3,250 to PPS for the honoraria he received — for which he is also directed to arrange for the district remit these payments to Pittsburgh Promise — as well as $1,000 related to investigation expenses and $750 for technical errors on paperwork. According to a press release from PPS, Hamlet has already written the checks for $2,908.89 and $3,250.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh Public School students, guardians given free Port Authority passes after bus driver shortage

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Public School students, guardians given free Port Authority passes after bus driver shortage

Controller Lamb wants potential Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh merger to spur more talks about municipal consolidation

By Ryan Deto

Wilkinsburg busway station

Pittsburgh Controller audit shows select police officers rack up disproportionate amount of complaints

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Controller audit shows select police officers rack up disproportionate amount of complaints

New PAC focused on racial equality in education endorses PPS school board candidates

By Colleen Hammond

New PAC focused on racial equality in education endorses PPS school board candidates
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

By John Micek

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

By Ryan Deto

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

By Ryan Deto

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

Pennsylvania redistricting commission votes to end "prison gerrymandering"

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania redistricting commission votes to end "prison gerrymandering"
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 25-31, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

Some Pittsburgh-area parents are giving Nazi salutes and prescribing horse medicine in response to new school mask mandates

By Ryan Deto

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

Where is Pittsburgh’s population growth occurring and who is driving it?

By Ryan Deto

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Center for African American Poetry and Poetics fellow Xandria Phillips

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Center for African American Poetry and Poetics fellow Xandria Phillips

By Dani Janae

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

Pennsylvania's billionaires more than doubled their wealth during pandemic, says report

By John Micek

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation