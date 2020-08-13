Pittsburgh Coloring Book artist profile: Nils Hanczar and his illustration of the infamous Pittsburgh Left

click to enlarge Photo: Linda Willhide Pittsburgh artist Nils Hanczar

(If you're not familiar, picture two or more cars facing off at a red light without a "left-turn only" lane or signal. T he Pittsburgh Left, which is technically illegal, occurs when the driver turning left takes their turn without yielding to the oncoming traffic.)

Hanczar was drawing a cartoon of the legendary traffic pattern, he came up with the perfect idea for livening it up: adding in characters inspired by a TV show that has a special meaning to his childhood. Who can argue with giving the right-away to a car inspired by the Neighborhood Trolley from

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

?





is one of 35 artists who created a black-and-white illustration for

’s

, a benefit for both

click to enlarge Nils Hanczar's illustration of The Pittsburgh Left for Pittsburgh City Paper’s Over-the-top Completely Ridiculous Yinzerrific Coloring Book