Pittsburgh coffee shops add warmth to cold-weather drinks with maple and brown sugar

2005 Penn Ave., Strip District. alleghenycoffee.com
Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange
Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange, located in the Strip District, has pretty much any flavor of coffee you could think of. You can get brown sugar flavoring in your coffee of choice at the cafe inside the store. Add it to their new oatmeal latte for a breakfast-y treat.
Gasoline St. Coffee Company643 First Ave., Downtown. gasolinestreetcoffee.com
Gasoline St. Coffee Company has a Maple Brown Sugar Latte. The drink consists of real maple syrup, brown sugar, espresso, and milk.
Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co.23 Market Square, Downtown. nicholascoffee.us
Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co. in Market Square continues its legacy of, as its logo says, "wakin' yinz up," this time with a cinnamon brown sugar flavoring that can be added to their drinks.
Yinz Coffee4525 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield and 2 E. North Ave., North Side. yinzcoffee.com
Yinz Coffee, a coffee chain set up in two former Crazy Mocha shops, has an Oatmeal Cookie Latte, which consists of maple syrup, cinnamon, and oat milk.