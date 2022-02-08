 Pittsburgh coffee shops add warmth to cold-weather drinks with maple and brown sugar | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh coffee shops add warmth to cold-weather drinks with maple and brown sugar

By

click to enlarge Oatmeal latte at Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange - PHOTO: NIVEN SABHERWAL
Photo: Niven Sabherwal
Oatmeal latte at Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange
Maple and brown sugar have become popular coffee flavor options over the last few months, especially since chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' added have featured them in various items on their menus. The warm, rich, classic flavors are perfect for the cold weather, even if you prefer it in something like an iced latte. Here are several coffee shops in Pittsburgh offering maple, brown sugar, and similar flavorings.


Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange

2005 Penn Ave., Strip District. alleghenycoffee.com
Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange, located in the Strip District, has pretty much any flavor of coffee you could think of. You can get brown sugar flavoring in your coffee of choice at the cafe inside the store. Add it to their new oatmeal latte for a breakfast-y treat.

Gasoline St. Coffee Company

643 First Ave., Downtown. gasolinestreetcoffee.com
Gasoline St. Coffee Company has a Maple Brown Sugar Latte. The drink consists of real maple syrup, brown sugar, espresso, and milk.

Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co.

23 Market Square, Downtown. nicholascoffee.us
Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co. in Market Square continues its legacy of, as its logo says, "wakin' yinz up," this time with a cinnamon brown sugar flavoring that can be added to their drinks.


Yinz Coffee

4525 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield and 2 E. North Ave., North Side. yinzcoffee.com
Yinz Coffee, a coffee chain set up in two former Crazy Mocha shops, has an Oatmeal Cookie Latte, which consists of maple syrup, cinnamon, and oat milk.

