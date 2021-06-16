 Pittsburgh City Paper's Official Pride Playlist | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Paper's Official Pride Playlist

By

click to enlarge pride-playlist.jpg
As the city and its surrounding boroughs continue to celebrate Pride Month, one thing we at Pittsburgh City Paper have found essential to a good party is a great playlist. Now, whether that's a party with a ton of guests or a two-person party (if you catch my drift), music is crucial to creating the right atmosphere.

With this in mind, staff writer Dani Janae has created a playlist for your Pride festivities. Featuring all LGBTQ artists and producers, as well as some Pittsburgh favorites, this playlist will go over well at the after party or the after-after party make-out session.

Trending

Pittsburgh Summer Guide 2021
In search of the perfect summer body
Tsaocaa brings new options and fresh ingredients to the Pittsburgh bubble tea scene
Ease into your Pittsburgh post-vax summer with these party tips
Allegheny County studying feasibility of multi-use trail along the Turtle Creek Valley
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June

By Amanda Waltz

Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

Stonewall Sports provides LGBTQ recreation outside of typical avenues

By Ryan Deto

Michael Gosha (captain of Balls Of Steel), Megan Entwistle (captain of Lickity Splits), and Lindsey Williams (captain of The Karen’s)

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

By Kaycee Orwig

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh opera singer Pascale Beaudin to take part in a 12-hour opera marathon

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh opera singer Pascale Beaudin to take part in a 12-hour opera marathon (2)

Carnegie Museum of Art and local DJs bring Inside Out event series to Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Inside Out at CMOA on Sat., June 5

Song Spotlight: "Heat Check" by Livefromthecity

By Dani Janae

Screenshot from "Heat Check" by Livefromthecity

Stage AE announces 2021 Concerts and Special Events lineup

By Dani Janae

Stage AE announces 2021 Concerts and Special Events lineup (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 16-22, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh re-opens with world premiere of new Pixar exhibit

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh re-opens with world premiere of new Pixar exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Ease into your Pittsburgh post-vax summer with these party tips

Ease into your Pittsburgh post-vax summer with these party tips

By Amanda Waltz

Inside Out at CMOA on Sat., June 5

Carnegie Museum of Art and local DJs bring Inside Out event series to Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

‌Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌June 10-16

‌Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌June 10-16

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation