Pittsburgh City Paper's Coloring Issue: Getting Around 'Tahn

City scenes illustrated by local artists

By

click to enlarge ART: ALEX SALYERS
Art: Alex Salyers
Alex Salyers
@alexsalyers on Instagram

Getting Around 'Tahn

This year's annual Coloring Issue, "Getting Around 'Tahn," is all about celebrating alternative ways to get around the city without a car. As news editor Ryan Deto points out in his story, "Why Pittsburgh is above average for non-car transit, and how it might be getting better," Pittsburgh punches well above its weight in cities offering non-car travel options, including public transit, bikes, trails, riverways, and more.

Here, art director Abbie Adams has hired six local artists to illustrate just some of the ways Pittsburghers are traveling around the city. We have a scene of local advocacy group Black Girls Do Bike, which you can also read about in a story this week by staff writer Dani Janae, the Pittsburgh Pirates on a running and bike trail, and more. Peruse the coloring pages below, learn about the artists underneath each drawing, then grab your colored pencils and crayons and pick up a copy of our print issues on stands this week!

click to enlarge ART: JULIANDRA JONES
Art: Juliandra Jones
Juliandra Jones
pbjcustoms.com
@PBJCustoms on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

click to enlarge ART: BILLIE SUE BRACKEN
Art: Billie Sue Bracken
Billie Sue Bracken
@motleysueshop on Instagram

click to enlarge ART: TARA KALOZ
Art: Tara Kaloz
Tara Kaloz
@tarakaloz on Instagram

click to enlarge ART: HIGU ROSE
Art: higu rose
higu rose
higu.cool
@higoons on Twitter and Instagram

click to enlarge ART: DANTE LOMBARDI
Art: Dante Lombardi
Dante Lombardi
@derty.bird on Instagram

