Pittsburgh City Paper's Coloring Issue: Getting Around 'Tahn

Here, art director Abbie Adams has hired six local artists to illustrate just some of the ways Pittsburghers are traveling around the city. We have a scene of local advocacy group Black Girls Do Bike, which you can also read about in a story this week by staff writer Dani Janae, the Pittsburgh Pirates on a running and bike trail, and more. Peruse the coloring pages below, learn about the artists underneath each drawing, then grab your colored pencils and crayons and pick up a copy of our print issues on stands this week!