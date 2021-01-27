 Pittsburgh City Paper's 2021 Winter Guide | Winter Guide 2021 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Paper's 2021 Winter Guide

This year’s winter is unlike any most of us have ever seen. Pittsburghers are staying inside more than usual, and not just because of the frigid temperatures. The latest Pittsburgh City Paper Winter Guide has suggestions for staying comfortable at home — perfect loungewear, anyone? — and reasons to scrape the ice off your cars and explore. The following pages have winter listicles for both hunkering down and venturing out, plus a Pittsburgh twist on the latest hygge craze for those seeking the ultimate cozy Yinzer winter comforts. So grab a cocktail, rent a movie theater, or take full advantage of the weather and find the perfect sledding spot in the city. Just don’t forget to put out your parking chair.











Nine big breakfasts that will cure your Pittsburgh winter blues
Get hygge, Pittsburgh style with local treats, teas, knits, and more
Five Pittsburgh cocktails that are great even when served cold, when it’s cold outside
CDCP Project Space satisfies art lovers with new "playful" virtual exhibit and cheese pairing
Popular hip-hop artist Benji. returns to Pittsburgh recording studio
Get hygge, Pittsburgh style with local treats, teas, knits, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Get hygge, Pittsburgh style with local treats, teas, knits, and more

Four Pittsburgh spots for hearty winter stews

By Ryan Deto

Four Pittsburgh spots for hearty winter stews

Where to get Pittsburgh-made sweatpants, socks, and other comfortable quarantine essentials

By Hannah Lynn

Where to get Pittsburgh-made sweatpants, socks, and other comfortable quarantine essentials

Five Pittsburgh cocktails that are great even when served cold, when it's cold outside

By Ryan Deto

Satchmo’s Sipper from Con Alma jazz club
