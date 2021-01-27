Pittsburgh City Paper's 2021 Winter Guide

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Josie Norton





































This year’s winter is unlike any most of us have ever seen. Pittsburghers are staying inside more than usual, and not just because of the frigid temperatures. The latestWinter Guide has suggestions for staying comfortable at home — perfect loungewear, anyone? — and reasons to scrape the ice off your cars and explore. The following pages have winter listicles for both hunkering down and venturing out, plus a Pittsburgh twist on the latestcraze for those seeking the ultimate cozy Yinzer winter comforts. So grab a cocktail, rent a movie theater, or take full advantage of the weather and find the perfect sledding spot in the city. Just don’t forget to put out your parking chair.