Pittsburgh City Paper Oscar preview and predictions

The snubs at this year's Academy Awards are a good sign. The fact that we're back complaining about all of the phenomenal movies from 2021 that got robbed of Oscar nominations means that there's such a large crop of deserving films, something that couldn't be said in 2020.So the predictions will come below, and feel free to laugh at how wrong I am. But in the meantime, let me use a few quick sentences to rant while being happy as a clam that we can be back having these conversations:HOW DIDNOT GET NOMINATED? NIC CAGE AND ALEX WOLFF ARE STUNNING!! AND THE?? THE MOST VISUALLY INTERESTING FILM OF THE YEAR?? AND WHAT ABOUT? I UNDERSTAND IT'S ABOUT HAVING BABIES WITH CARS BUT WHAT ARE WE DOING ACADEMY??Anyway, on to the picks for the Oscars' biggest and most debated main categories: I’ll say it once so I don’t repeat myself, but it’s hard to tell at this point how Jane Campion’s bizarre moment of calling out the Williams sisters at the Critics Choice Awards will play into the final voting foras a whole. But on its face, Campion’s slow-burn Western has been the frontrunner for most of the season and has positioned Netflix for its first Best Picture. The heartfelthas come on strong in late-season awards shows, but I still thinkcarries through.. It’s really close between this film and, another restrained masterpiece, but in the end, I lean towards the favorite by a razor-thin margin.Kenneth Branagh, (Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Paul Thomas Anderson (Jane Campion (Steven Spielberg (Jane Campion. Strangely, it seems like Campion’s work here is less in doubt than the films overall. Which is fine, as she puts on a masterclass in technique and control. It’s hers to lose, and it feels way less in doubt than the Picture race.Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Considering I’ve givenall the love so far, I’m going to say that Hamaguchi deserves it here, although Anderson’s incredibly fun work and Spielberg’s work perfecting blockbuster filmmaking both deserve love. Yet, Hamaguchi’s utter mastery in turning a three-hour meditation on grief and art into a fully enjoyable movie deserves the top prize.Javier Bardem (Benedict Cumberbatch (Andrew Garfield (Will Smith (Denzel Washington (Will Smith. All of the early signs seemed to be pointing towards Cumberbatch, but Smith has dominated the recent awards show and seems poised for his first Best Actor win for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of the aforementioned Williams sisters of tennis fame. Don’t be surprised if an upset happens here, but it appears to be Smith’s to take.Benedict Cumberbatch. We’re entering the redundant portion of the evening, but yeah. Cumberbatch was stunning here, a tour-de-force of machismo, vulnerability, and brutal self-hatred. Although additional props to Washington, who found a new brutal spin on the Shakespearean legend.Jessica Chastain (Olivia Colman (Penelope Cruz (Nicole Kidman (Kristen Stewart (Jessica Chastain. This is shaping up to be by far the closest of the big races, so expect the unexpected here. However, it seems to be trending towards Chastain’s to lose, who gives a great performance, but more importantly, an ALL CAPS ACTING performance that the Academy tends to award.Kristen Stewart. The fact she has fallen back to being an also-ran here is baffling to me. She absolutely carries one of the more underappreciated films of the year, and gives the best performance of 2021, across any category.Ciaran Hinds (Troy Kotsur (Jesse Plemons (J.K. Simmons (Kodi Smit-McPhee (Troy Kotsur. Another one where the race has slowly shifted as the year has gone on, Kotsur has taken over from Smit-McPhee as the clear favorite here.Kodi Smit-McPhee. Really, either of these two actors winning would be great, but Smit-McPhee’s haunting and strange performance in the film was one that really stuck with me as time went on.Jessie Buckley (Ariana Debose (Judi Dench (Kirsten Dunst (Aunjunae Ellis (Ariana DeBose. This one is starting to feel like a runaway. In a film that it feels like the Academy really wants to honor, but is up against some stiff competition, DeBose is a shoo-in. Her electrifying take on Anita is a deserving winner here.DeBose.Sian Heder (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villenueve, and Eric Roth (Dune)Maggie Gyllenhaal (Jane Campion (. I’m probably wrong on this one, ashas held strong here throughout the season. But in this scenario,has been under-recognized, so I’m saying they steal this one for their heartwarming and well-crafted script.. If you adapt a Murakami short story into a three-hour movie that still adeptly holds the original author’s tone and mood, you deserve this.Kenneth Branagh (Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota (Zack Baylin (Paul Thomas Anderson (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (. This has turned into a two-horse race, withandtrading blows. And while it’s insane to me that Anderson may now be going 0-for-8 on Oscar noms, it feels as though Branagh is pulling away here.Anything but. But seriously,and the acerbic and beautifulare both very deserving here.Gregg Fraser (Dan Laustsen (Ari Wegner (Bruno Delbonnel (Janusz Kaminski (Abstaining, as I have not watched all the contenders.“Be Alive,” (). Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter“Dos Oruguitas,” (). Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda“Down to Joy” (). Music and Lyric by Van Morrison“No Time to Die,” (). Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell“Somehow You Do” (). Music and Lyric by Diane Warren“No Time to Die.”“No Time to Die.”Nicholas Britell (Hans Zimmer (Germaine Franco (Alberto Iglesias (Jonny Greenwood ((Japan)(Denmark)(Italy)(Bhutan)(Norway)Bonus:. There was a real dearth of Pittsburgh set/shot movies that came out this year. But fear not, with COVID-19 restrictions lifting there is going to be an influx of Pittsburgh films. In the meantime, however, we’re going to cheat somewhat and go with, because despite it being made in 1975, an unreleased George Romero film that was filmed at Kennywood being discovered in 2021 was the most Pittsburgh film to occur this year.