Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Spork vs. Apteka 

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste both drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be a part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.
5430 Penn Ave., Friendship
Drink: Soiree
Ingredients: Tequila, Meyer lemon, egg white, sage
Our take: Sage perfume and creamy egg white make this floral, refreshing cocktail perfect for the hot weather. Lemon makes an appearance without lending too much acidity to the drink, and the tequila finishes sweet and smooth.
Vs.
Apteka
4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
Drink: Tequila, wildflower, citrus
Ingredients: Tequila, wildflower, citrus
Our take: Juicy and fresh, the honey notes in this drink are reminiscent of orange blossom and honeysuckle. It’s like a stroll through a field of wildflowers ... for your palate. Tequila helps balance the sweeter flavors with bright and herbal agave.
Sign up for Daily Rundown and get the freshest content sent right to your inbox.
Use our search engine or sign up for job alerts below.Powered by ZipRecruiter