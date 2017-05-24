 

Booze Battles

May 24, 2017 Food+Drink » Booze Battles

Pittsburgh City Paper Booze Battles: Spork vs. Apteka 

Flowers and Tequila

CP PHOTOS BY CELINE ROBERTS
  • CP photos by Celine Roberts

Each week, we order the same cocktail at two different bars for a friendly head-to-head battle. Go to the bars, taste both drinks and tell us what you like about each by tagging @pghcitypaper on Twitter or Instagram and using #CPBoozeBattles. If you want to be a part of Booze Battles, send an email to food-and-beverage writer Celine Roberts, at celine@pghcitypaper.com.

Spork

5430 Penn Ave., Friendship

Drink: Soiree
Ingredients: Tequila, Meyer lemon, egg white, sage

Our take: Sage perfume and creamy egg white make this floral, refreshing cocktail perfect for the hot weather. Lemon makes an appearance without lending too much acidity to the drink, and the tequila finishes sweet and smooth.

Vs.

Apteka

4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield

Drink: Tequila, wildflower, citrus
Ingredients: Tequila, wildflower, citrus

Our take: Juicy and fresh, the honey notes in this drink are reminiscent of orange blossom and honeysuckle. It’s like a stroll through a field of wildflowers ... for your palate. Tequila helps balance the sweeter flavors with bright and herbal agave.


