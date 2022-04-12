 Pittsburgh City Council passes resolution supporting trans student athletes | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Council passes resolution supporting trans student athletes

By

click to enlarge trans-inclusion-sports-web.jpg
On April 12, Pittsburgh City Council unanimously passed a Will of Council denouncing Bill 972, a state bill that would ban trans children from competing on sports teams appropriate to their gender.

"House Bill 972 is a cruel bully tactic specifically on trans girls," city councilor Bruce Kraus (D-South Side), who sponsored the Will of Council, said as he read the resolution. "Allowing discussion on the House floor would inflict transgender youth to witness bigotry and hatred regarding their quality of life."
Two weeks ago, the Pennsylvania House Education Committee voted to advance Bill 972, which is sponsored by Rep. Barbara Gleim, a Cumberland County Republican. Kraus disavowed Gleim’s “hateful attempts” to “participate in political theatre” by barring trans girls from playing on girls’ sports teams in a tweet announcing his resolution. Governor Tom Wolf is expected to veto Bill 972, should it reach his desk.

“Transgender students are entitled to every single opportunity that cisgendered students have,” reads the resolution.

