Pittsburgh City Council passes resolution supporting trans student athletes

"House Bill 972 is a cruel bully tactic specifically on trans girls," city councilor Bruce Kraus (D-South Side), who sponsored the Will of Council, said as he read the resolution. "Allowing discussion on the House floor would inflict transgender youth to witness bigotry and hatred regarding their quality of life."
Two weeks ago, the Pennsylvania House Education Committee voted to advance Bill 972, which is sponsored by Rep. Barbara Gleim, a Cumberland County Republican. Kraus disavowed Gleim’s “hateful attempts” to “participate in political theatre” by barring trans girls from playing on girls’ sports teams in a tweet announcing his resolution. Governor Tom Wolf is expected to veto Bill 972, should it reach his desk.
This morning I sponsored a Will of Council, denouncing the hateful attempts of @RepGleim and her cosponsors to participate in political theatre and bar transgender females from participating in sports in categories that align with their gender identity. pic.twitter.com/qWaCBevtJ6— Bruce A. Kraus (@BruceKraus) April 12, 2022
“Transgender students are entitled to every single opportunity that cisgendered students have,” reads the resolution.