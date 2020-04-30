 Pittsburgh City Council looking to end housing discrimination based on perceived immigration status | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Council looking to end housing discrimination based on perceived immigration status

By

click to enlarge housing_discrimination.jpg
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit Pittsburgh, there has been an increase in discrimination, specifically against the Asian community, according to the city’s Human Relations Commission director Megan Stanley.

Stanley contacted Pittsburgh City Councilor Erika Strassburger (D-Shadyside), who told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the commission has experienced an uptick in complaints about landlords denying people housing based on their perceived immigration or citizenship status.

In response, Strassburger and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto have introduced an ordinance to add perceived or actual immigration status or perceived or actual language spoken to the city’s non-discrimination law.


Strassburger told the P-G that she has heard from residents who share how painful it is to be a new scapegoat for the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really easy for some people to scapegoat one particular race or ethnicity, and that’s what’s happening,” said Strassburger on April 27. “I know there are some people out there who feel like it’s not safe or comfortable or welcomed wearing a mask looking Asian. Or, if they’re speaking a different language, they’re going to be looked at a certain way.”

Currently, Pittsburgh’s non-discrimination policy in relation to housing prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, place of birth, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, handicap, disability or use of support animals because of the handicap or disability of the user, and actual or perceived status as a victim of domestic violence.

The ordinance would add “actual or perceived citizenship or immigration status, or actual or perceived preferred language” to the housing section of the non-discrimination law, and ensuring that real-estate brokers and landlords can’t deny people rentals, home sales, or housing agreements based on those reasons.
Other cities across the county have also been experiencing an increase in racism and discrimination towards Asian people. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, more than 1,500 Asian Americans across the U.S. reported discrimination related to COVID-19 in April. Pittsburgh is home to nearly 17,000 Asian people, which is about 5.6% of the city's population.


Some prominent media figures and politicians, particularly conservatives, have attempted to conflate and blame the coronavirus on Asian people, particularly Chinese people, since COVID-19 originated in China. However, it is unclear what led to America’s large spread of coronavirus, but experts have indicated that travelers from Europe.

Currently, the ordinance is co-sponsored by Pittsburgh City Councilors Corey O'Connor (D-Squirrel Hill), Bobby Wilson (D-North Side), Bruce Kraus (D-South Side), Ricky Burgess (D-Point Breeze), in addition to support from Strassburger and Peduto. Strassburger told the P-G a preliminary vote will take place on May 6 and a final vote is expected on May 12.

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Gov. Wolf calls on all Pennsylvania health-care facilities to collect COVID-19 race data

By Ryan Deto

Gov. Wolf calls on all Pennsylvania health-care facilities to collect COVID-19 race data

19 inmates in the Allegheny County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail

Port Authority announces 11th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority announces 11th employee has tested positive for COVID-19
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Give Big Pittsburgh to raise critical coronavirus relief funds as part of #GivingTuesdayNow

By Amanda Waltz

Give Big Pittsburgh to raise critical coronavirus relief funds as part of #GivingTuesdayNow

PNC Bank leaves many Pittsburgh small businesses waiting on help, while securing loans for corporations

By Ryan Deto

PNC Bank offices in Downtown Pittsburgh

Popular Shadyside novelty shop continues to sell puzzles, cards, and gifts through pandemic

By Lisa Cunningham

Kards Unlimited owner-to-be Amanda Blair in the Shadyside store

Trans advocacy organization SisTers PGH branches out with BroThers PGH, a program geared at trans men

By Hannah Lynn

Aiden James Nevils of BroThers
More »

Readers also liked…

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 29- 5, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

PNC Bank offices in Downtown Pittsburgh

PNC Bank leaves many Pittsburgh small businesses waiting on help, while securing loans for corporations

By Ryan Deto

Very serious breaking news: Felicity Huffman's daughter got into CMU on her own

Very serious breaking news: Felicity Huffman's daughter got into CMU on her own

By Hannah Lynn

Kards Unlimited owner-to-be Amanda Blair in the Shadyside store

Popular Shadyside novelty shop continues to sell puzzles, cards, and gifts through pandemic

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation