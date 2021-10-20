Pittsburgh City Council District 4: Anthony Coghill vs. Connor Mulvaney

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen Anthony Coghill and Connor Mulvaney

Anthony Coghill (Democrat)



Connor Mulvaney (Green)



Pittsburgh City Council District 4 represents the South Hills neighborhoods of Beechview, Bon Air, Brookline, Carrick, and Overbrook, as well as parts of Mount Washington. It is represented by incumbent Councilor Anthony Coghill (D-Beechview).Incumbent candidate. Born and raised in Beechview. Previously worked as constituent liaison for state Sen. Wayne Fontana. Elected as an Allegheny County Democratic Committeeman in 2010, and chairs the committee’s 19th Ward. Lives in Beechview.Does not see affordable housing as an issue in his district. In January 2021, expressed concern over a proposal to increase city spending on affordable housing and how that might increase any potential new debt.Has defended need for increased police presence. In December 2020, expressed concern about a vote to divert $5.3 million from the police to fund the new Stop the Violence initiative, reportedly citing local sporting events and the city’s hilly terrain as justifications for more policing.Says his record shows progress on improving snow removal and winter road maintenance in his district. Points to successes like revitalizing the Las Palmas taco stand on Brookline Boulevard and tearing down dilapidated St. Basil’s school on Brownsville Road.Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Allegheny County Labor Council, Pittsburgh Paramedics, Pittsburgh Fire Fighters, Fraternal Order of Pittsburgh Police, state Sens. Jay Costa and Wayne Fontana, Pittsburgh City Councilors Theresa Kail Smith, Deb Gross, Bruce Kraus, Corey O’Connor, and Bobby Wilson, etc.Brookline resident running as a Green party candidate. Works as a bike technician, and has previously worked as a union baker member of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1776, as well as a cross-country coach. Has served as a community organizer with Re-imagine Beaver County, and is active in the South Hills Safe Streets group.Wants to enact policies guaranteeing all renters and homeowners protection from “predatory developers and artificial markets.”Believes in reallocating police funding to other city departments focused on addressing community issues, such as addiction, homelessness, and traffic enforcement. Pledged to refuse endorsements and contributions from police unions.Wants to better the environment and public health of Pittsburgh by investing in less car-reliant infrastructure. Criticized recent cuts to departments such as Mobility and Infrastructure and Public Works that were proposed last year.Green Party of Pennsylvania, The Pittsburgh chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, No Cop Money PA, Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh, Sierra Club Pennsylvania, PA Working Families Party, Socialist Alternative Pittsburgh, etc.