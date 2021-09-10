Pittsburgh celebrates Mac Miller at Blue Slide Park following third anniversary of his passing

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Artist Carlee Overly paints a portrait of Mac Miller at Blue Slide Park.
Hundreds of fans gathered at Blue Slide Park on Fri., Sept. 10 to celebrate the life of Mac Miller, listen to his music, and create art a few days following the third anniversary of his passing in 2018. The annual event was organized and run by Zach Dimartini and Marc-Andre Lauzon, the pair behind the social media account @MacMillerMemoir on Twitter
and Instagram
.
Fans from all over the country descended upon Frick Park, making their way to Frick Park Market and touring the hometown that was the subject matter of so many of Taylor Allderdice alumni Malcolm McCormick's raps. Artists like Pittsburgh resident Carlee Overly
and others live-painted portraits while song after song was sung by those in attendance.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham