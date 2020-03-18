Pittsburgh breweries offering cans, crowlers, and growlers to-go during coronavirus restrictions

click to enlarge CP photo: Maggie Weaver

When restaurants and bars were called to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they turned to take out. The beer industry is no different. In lieu of tap rooms and drafts, many local breweries have started providing to-go can service and growler fills.

If you’re running low, visit one of these Pittsburgh breweries for a can or two:● Grist House Craft BreweryAt its Millvale location, Grist House is offering daily to-go can sales (including a mix and match four pack option) and new growler fills from an outdoor trailer. If leaving the house is not an option, delivery is available within five miles of the brewery. In addition, they’re selling cans to-go from their future location in Collier Township.● Burgh’ers BrewingThe brewery is providing its beer to-go in growlers.● Spoonwood BrewingCans and Leona’s Ice Cream sandwiches are available for curbside take out. Visit their website for a menu and call to place an order.● Brew GentlemenThe Braddock brewery has laid out a three step process to order crowlers. First, fill out the form on their website. Second, wait for the brewery to call you, place an order, and pay. Third, text the brewery for curbside delivery.● Allegheny City BreweryIt’s to-go sales only at the North Side brewery, including cans, crowlers, and growlers. The brewery is also planning to keep its food truck partners on site for takeout.● Cinderlands Beer Co.Cinderlands Warehouse is offering food and a mix of cans and crowlers for takeout and delivery. (The Foederhouse is closed until further notice). The menu, in addition to the regular billed dishes, is now hosting family meal packages and bread.● Mindful Brewing Co.Any Mindful draft is eligible for a $5 crowler fill or a $10 growler fill. The bottle shop is running a special of buy six, get two free, and the brewery’s food menu is available at a 10% discount.● Hop Farm Brewing Co.Growlers, cans, bottles, and kegs are available to order online.● Helltown BrewingThe Mount Pleasant taproom will be open Friday and Saturday with limited hours and takeout only. The Export locatis offering can sales and merch during modified hours. Visit their respective Facebook pages for updates.● Insurrection Ale WorksInsurrection has launched Insurrection Direct, a home delivery and takeout service for cans, crowlers, and growlers. The kitchen is closed until further notice.● Dancing GnomeAll can sales can be made through the brewery’s online ordering service. Growler fills are limited and will be announced on social media. The brewery is also planning to keep its food truck schedule (which can be found on its website).● East End Brewing CompanyEast End has launched “no-touch” to-go sales, and is planning to stick with scheduled can releases. They have released three new cans, Point Breeze, North, Windgap, and East End Witte (all as a surprise) and on Saturday, will release Gratitude, a vintage beer.To limit contact, the brewery is not taking cash. Visit its social media or website for a full list of cans available and updates on delivery.● Butler Brew WorksCall or visit the website to place beer and food orders.● Leaning Cask Brewing CompanyVisit Leaning Cask’s website for its online ordering platform (which allows you to schedule a pick up time). This week, the brewery is also offering $2 off all four packs.● Voodoo BreweryCans, bottles, crowlers, and brand new growler fills are available at the Homestead brewery for takeout. The brewery is also encouraging people to call ahead with orders to keep the process smooth.● Inner Groove BrewingThe Verona brewery is offering touchless check-out by phone or curbside delivery. Check the brewery’s social media for crowler specials.● Stranger Roots BeerStranger Roots has launched a curbside service for beer and food at their Gibsonia and Millvale locations. All orders are taken online. Since moving online, the brewery has also held its first online release: The Koelaid, a concord grape beer.● Roundabout BreweryCans and Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwiches are available via online ordering and curbside pickup.● Eleventh Hour BrewingCan sales and growler fills are available at the Lawrenceville brewery, with delivery coming soon. All to-go cans are eligible for 15% off. The brewery is committed to keeping food trucks on site, so keep and eye on their social media for updates.● Bloom BrewCall or visit the brewery’s website to place a growler order.● Yellow Bridge BrewingGet cans to-go at the brewery’s beer drive-through. Keep an eye on social pages for updates and events. This Saturday, during the brewery’s operating hours, Tin Shack BBQ is giving away free sandwiches.● Couch BreweryCouch is announcing hours via social media. Cans and kegs are available for purchase.● Southern Tier BreweryA full list of cans and bottles for phone ordering is up on the brewery’s Untappd page. In addition, the brewery is offering food specials and a limited menu.● Abjuration BreweryTake out cans are available this Saturday. Check out the online store for a full list of brews.● Lincoln Ave BreweryThe Bellevue brewery is accepting orders for new growler fills and food online and by phone.● Aurochs BreweryAurochs is open during regular hours for take out can sales, growler fills, and crowlers.● Sly FoxThe Downtown taproom is offering beer and food to-go.● ShuBrewGrowlers and four packs along with their full menu is available for curbside delivery. Visit their website for online ordering.● Stick City Brewing CompanyThough the taproom is closed, Stick City is offering cans and growlers to-go. Check the Facebook page for a full list of offerings and to see modified hours.If none of these are a possibility for you, check in with your local beer distributors and restaurants. Liberty Beer in Bloomfield and Beer Lime & Sunshine Downtown are among the many that remain open. Industry Public House in Lawrenceville is offering growler fills and Carson St. Deli & Craft Beer on the South Side carries plenty of local brews.