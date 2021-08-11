 Pittsburgh-based tech company Deeplocal requiring employees to be vaccinated | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh-based tech company Deeplocal requiring employees to be vaccinated

By

click to enlarge Deeplocal's office - PHOTO: DEEPLOCAL FACEBOOK
Photo: Deeplocal Facebook
Deeplocal's office
Deeplocal, a creative technology and design company based in Sharpsburg, recently announced that all of their employees are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and they will extend their flexible work policies.

Deeplocal’s employees must be vaccinated by October 2021 giving the team a two-month period to prepare for and schedule their vaccinations.

All employees at Deeplocal, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, are required to wear masks inside their office. Vaccination requirements and mask mandates are becoming more common at local businesses as COVID cases in Allegheny County rise once again.


“COVID-19 vaccine requirements will ensure that our employees have the flexibility to travel as our business necessitates, and that we are doing our part to provide a safe environment for all employees, clients, and partners who come into our office and production facility,” says Heather Martin, Chief People Officer of Deeplocal, in a press release.

As for new work policies, Deeplocal will include the option for employees to work remotely, as well as have paid compassionate leave, paid sick time that does not affect PTO, and a paid holiday benefit.

“We’re evolving our conception of the office at large; it will become a space dedicated to collaborative work, socialization, and creative inspiration,” says Martin. “The days of being required to sit behind a desk from 9-5 are gone.”

More businesses across the United States are extending their remote options for employees even after vaccinations became available. CNBC reported from a Mercer study in May that 70% of companies say a mix of in-person and remote work schedules will become the new normal.


Deeplocal works with various well-known clients including Netflix, Google, Twitter, and Facebook. The company hopes to set an example for other Pittsburgh businesses to implement vaccination requirements and extend flexible working policies for their workplaces.

Trending

Black Led Community Spotlight: Morgan Overton and Martell Covington of Young Democrats of Allegheny County
TRALI program protects Pittsburgh’s urban green spaces one garden at a time
Jian’s Kitchen offers a tour of harder to find Chinese cuisines in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh dance companies return to live performances for 2021-2022 season
Gluten-free brunch, Smashed Waffles, and more Pittsburgh food news
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Popular Bloomfield bar Brillobox plans to reopen in fall 2021

By Ryan Deto

Popular Bloomfield bar Brillobox plans to reopen in fall 2021

A small alligator is on the loose in West Mifflin

By Ryan Deto

A small alligator is on the loose in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh partners with German city to develop sustainable agriculture policies

By Lauryn Nania

Pittsburgh partners with German city to develop sustainable agriculture policies

New techPLAYground offers digital, and analog, interactive fun at SouthSide Works

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New techPLAYground offers digital, and analog, interactive fun at SouthSide Works
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Allegheny County extended its local eviction moratorium, and data shows it’s necessary

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County extended its local eviction moratorium, and data shows it’s necessary

Jian’s Kitchen offers a tour of harder to find Chinese cuisines in Pittsburgh

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Jian’s Kitchen offers a tour of harder to find Chinese cuisines in Pittsburgh

TRALI program protects Pittsburgh’s urban green spaces one garden at a time

By Amanda Waltz

TRALI program protects Pittsburgh’s urban green spaces one garden at a time

GOP-controlled Tioga County wants Mastriano to stop "unnecessary chaos" of forensic investigation

By Marley Parish

GOP-controlled Tioga County wants Mastriano to stop "unnecessary chaos" of forensic investigation
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 11-17, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A small alligator is on the loose in West Mifflin

A small alligator is on the loose in West Mifflin

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh partners with German city to develop sustainable agriculture policies

Pittsburgh partners with German city to develop sustainable agriculture policies

By Lauryn Nania

GOP-controlled Tioga County wants Mastriano to stop "unnecessary chaos" of forensic investigation

GOP-controlled Tioga County wants Mastriano to stop "unnecessary chaos" of forensic investigation

By Marley Parish

Black Led Community Spotlight: Morgan Overton and Martell Covington of Young Democrats of Allegheny County

Black Led Community Spotlight: Morgan Overton and Martell Covington of Young Democrats of Allegheny County

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation