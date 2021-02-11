Pittsburgh-based medical cannabis dispensary expanding within Pennsylvania and into West Virginia

Now, one Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana dispensary is expanding in hopes to create more locations for Pennsylvania patients to access medical cannabis.
The Healing Center announced on Feb. 10 that it will be creating six more medical marijuana dispensaries throughout Pennsylvania, thanks to an investment in Agronomed Biologics. With the purchase of a 50% equity in the Chester County-based Agronomed Biologics, The Healing Center will first build a new cannabis processing center and dispensary in Chester County.
Then, the next three locations will be located in Southwestern Pennsylvania, including one in Robinson Township, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times. "For us, it was always about the patients," Healing Center CEO Chris Kohan told the Business Times. "Having seen tens of thousands of them, (growth) was the next natural step."
The Healing Center, which is a perennial winner of Pittsburgh City Paper’s Best Of Medical Marijuana Dispensary, currently has three dispensaries: Monroeville, Cranberry, and Washington, Pa. Additionally, The Healing Center is also expanding into nearby West Virginia thanks to recently implemented program in the Mountain State. Kohan told the Business Times he will be opening five medical marijuana dispensaries in West Virginia.
Also part of The Healing Center’s investment is a new research partnership with Drexel University in Philadelphia. The partnership will focus on medical cannabis research.
“This is the next natural step for The Healing Center,” said Kohan in a press release. “We’ve been able to build the network of patients across all conditions. It is time for research on specific conditions and specific medicines. We couldn’t be more excited about conducting research with the Drexel University College of Medicine.”