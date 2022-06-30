 Pittsburgh author Sherrie Flick to host Write the Rivers tours | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh author Sherrie Flick to host Write the Rivers tours

By

click to enlarge Sherrie Flick - PHOTO: COURTESY OF AUTUMN HOUSE PRESS
Photo: Courtesy of Autumn House Press
Sherrie Flick

The rivers are a focal point in Pittsburgh and a source of fun and inspiration for many. If you're looking to do something along the rivers this summer, or get to know the city while being creative, a local author might have just what you need.

Pittsburgh author Sherrie Flick will host a series of Write the Rivers tours in three neighborhoods. The tours will start Fri., July 22 in Hazelwood, followed by the South Side in August, and the North Side in September.

As Flick explains in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper, the tours are being done in collaboration with the Office of Public Art.


"Last year we explored Downton and it was such fun," says Flick, an author and educator who wrote Reconsidering Happiness and two short story collections, Whiskey, Etc. and Thank Your Lucky Stars, both of which were published by Autumn House Press. She has also produced pieces for The Wall Street Journal, Creative Nonfiction, Pittsburgh Quarterly, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The tours, which will take place in the evening, are for writers at any level. An Eventbrite description says each guided, hour-and-a-half-long walking tour will use the "urban environment and rippling water for inspiration."

This Hazelwood session will focus on a stretch of the Monongahela River. The South Side tour will also focus on the Mon with a tour beginning at E. Carson Street. The North Side tour will begin at Isabella Street and Sandusky Street and focus on the Allegheny River

Flick says that, in the future, there might even be options for those more in love with autumn or music.


"There are plans in the works to offer another October Cemetery Walk and Write," says Flick. "I'd also like to explore doing one for singer-songwriters (at any level). We'll see."
Write the Rivers. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., July 22. Continues through Sept. 9. Blair St., Hazelwood. $5. Registration required. opapgh.org/events

Trending

Speaking of...

Learn tango, flamenco, and more during new series at Allegheny Landing

By Amanda Waltz

Learn tango, flamenco, and more during new series at Allegheny Landing

Office of Public Art to address environmental issues with OPA Live! Instagram series

By Amanda Waltz

Office of Public Art to address environmental issues with OPA Live! Instagram series

Proposals wanted for Artists Bridging Social Distance in the Public Realm initiative

By Amanda Waltz

Office of Public Art staff members meeting remotely through Zoom

Khūrākī returns in March to share stories and food by Afghan refugees

By Hannah Lynn

Khūrākī returns in March to share stories and food by Afghan refugees
More »

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Married authors turn their love story into young adult book set in Pittsburgh

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Married authors turn their love story into young adult book set in Pittsburgh

Mihaela Moscaliuc and Judith Vollmer on poetry, friendship

By Rege Behe

Mihaela Moscaliuc and Judith Vollmer on poetry, friendship

Bestselling author Don Winslow on ditching book writing for activism

By Rege Behe

Bestselling author Don Winslow on ditching book writing for activism

Brandon Getz delivers twisted collection of short stories

By Lisa Cunningham

Brandon Getz delivers twisted collection of short stories
More »
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 29- 5, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Bottlerocket Social Hall wants to spark a comedy scene in Allentown

Bottlerocket Social Hall wants to spark a comedy scene in Allentown

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Quiet Hours and Bikini Islands

Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Quiet Hours and Bikini Islands

By Dani Janae

Married authors turn their love story into young adult book set in Pittsburgh

Married authors turn their love story into young adult book set in Pittsburgh

By Jordana Rosenfeld

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (June 30-July 3)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (June 30-July 3)

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation