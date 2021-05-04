Pittsburgh author Damon Young announces departure from popular blog Very Smart Brothas

CP Photo by Jared Wickerham Damon Young

I felt like I'd gone as far with that form and that format as I can go," Young tells Pittsburgh City Paper.



"You're playing in front of audience that appreciates basketball, you know, that also is going to give it to you if you mess up," he says. "A hard audience, but it's an audience that loves the sport, loves the game, and just wants to see people give their best effort."

“The city wants to believe it is the bastion of progress, but that progress doesn’t extend to Black people," he said of Pittsburgh in 2019.

"I feel, I guess, gratified, validated, touched, verklempt," he says of the lasting legacy that VSB has left for Black writers in Pittsburgh and beyond.



