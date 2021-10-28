 Pittsburgh author Brian Broome wins prestigious Kirkus Prize | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome wins prestigious Kirkus Prize

By

click to enlarge Brian Broome - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Brian Broome
Pittsburgh author Brian Broome has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Kirkus Prize in nonfiction for his memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods. The award, announced during a virtual ceremony on Thu., Oct. 28, is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world and comes with a prize of $50,000.

"Ohhhhhh crap," said Broome when the camera first turned to him during the virtual ceremony. "Oh geez. Are you kidding me? Um, wow. I do not know what to say. I’m sitting here by myself because I thought there was no way in heck that this would be happening to me."

Punch Me Up to the Gods was nominated for the nonfiction award alongside Kristen Radtke’s Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, Tiya Miles’ All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Dara Horn’s People Love Dead Jews: Reports From a Haunted Present, Katherine E. Standefer’s Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving a Life, and Juan Villoro’s Horizontal Vertigo: A City Called Mexico, translated by Alfred MacAdam.

click to enlarge A screencap of Brian Broome after his name is announced as the winner during the Kirkus Reviews live streaming ceremony
A screencap of Brian Broome after his name is announced as the winner during the Kirkus Reviews live streaming ceremony

Broome thanked his fellow nominees in his acceptance speech. "It has been an honor to have my name mentioned in the same sentences as you for the past couple of weeks," he said. He also thanked others, including his mother who he waved to on the camera. "Mom, I know you're watching."


An introduction of Broome's book during the ceremony said the judges were "dazzled by the book's unique structure, framed by Gwendolyn Brooks’ poem 'We Real Cool' and by its self-lacerating, but ultimately hopeful insight."

Punch Me Up to the Gods, which chronicles Broome's journey as a Black gay man and his struggles with race, sexuality, addiction, and recovery, has been listed on multiple "best of" lists since its May 2021 release, including Entertainment Weekly, Apple Books, Amazon Books, and Publisher's Weekly.

"It is so gratifying for someone like me to be in this position," Broome said while accepting the award.

Pittsburgh writer Sharon Flake was also a finalist for a 2021 Kirkus Prize for Young Readers' literature for her book The Life I'm In. Christina Soontornvat won that category for her book All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys' Soccer Team.

Trending

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival
Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium
Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race
25 Pennsylvania-made candy brands perfect for the trick or treat bowl
How newsrooms, police departments, and social media fail missing people of color
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome named as a finalist for the 2021 Kirkus Prize

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh author Brian Broome named as a finalist for the 2021 Kirkus Prize (2)

The Pittsburgh Neighborhood Guidebook offers nostalgic reflections and vignettes of a complicated city

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The Pittsburgh Neighborhood Guidebook offers nostalgic reflections and vignettes of a complicated city

What does Pride mean to you? Pittsburghers share their thoughts

By Ryan Deto

What does Pride mean to you? Pittsburghers share their thoughts
More »

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

White Whale Bookstore expands store as part of fifth anniversary celebration

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

White Whale Bookstore

Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America

By Rege Behe

Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America

CMU creative writing professor Jim Daniels retires after 40 years; releases new poetry collection

By Rege Behe

CMU creative writing professor Jim Daniels retires after 40 years; releases new poetry collection

Sourdough Culture offers a tour of sourdough history and human connection from a Western Pa. author

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Sourdough Culture offers a tour of sourdough history and human connection from a Western Pa. author
More »

Readers also liked…

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft

By Jordan Snowden

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 27- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh events to make the most of your Halloween weekend

Pittsburgh events to make the most of your Halloween weekend

By Tia Bailey

New Horizon presents alternative view of King Arthur with world premiere of de Moor

New Horizon presents alternative view of King Arthur with world premiere of de Moor

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh tattoo shops to find Halloween flash deals

Pittsburgh tattoo shops to find Halloween flash deals

By Tia Bailey

Artist LaVerne Kemp poses with her fiber tree artwork at the Women of Visions show on opening night inside the Frick Fine Arts Building in Oakland.

Women of Visions celebrates 40-year history with show at University of Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation