 Pittsburgh author Angela Velez gives voice to first-gen college kids with debut novel | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh author Angela Velez gives voice to first-gen college kids with debut novel

By

click to enlarge Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity author Angela Velez - PHOTO: HARPER-COLLINS/LEEANN STROMEYER
Photo: Harper-Collins/LeeAnn Stromeyer
Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity author Angela Velez
Choosing a college can present a stressful challenge for any young person. When you’re the first generation in your family to continue your education after high school, that process, while exciting, can be even more difficult to navigate. A Pittsburgh-based author explores this idea in a new book that draws on her own life as a child of immigrants.

Released on Feb. 8, the young adult novel Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity follows two sisters who, according to a press release from publisher Harper-Collins, “couldn’t be more different, but become begrudging partners on their school’s cross-country college trip.” Described as a combination of the coming-of-age comedy film Booksmart and the television series Never Have I Ever, the story takes Lulu and Milagro on a journey from Baltimore all the way to San Francisco, as they try to get to the root of their older sister’s feud with their mom, and “maybe even discover the true meaning of sisterhood.”

The book marks the literary debut of Angela Velez, a local author and University of Pittsburgh writing instructor who based the story around her own experiences growing up Peruvian American in Baltimore, Md. As a result, the book is also described as a “very specific exploration of the familial responsibilities and expectations" on first-generation, Peruvian American kids, and "what it means to be a Latina woman carving your own path in this world.”


“My parents didn’t fully understand the college process,” says Velez, who went to Pitt for graduate school and has lived in Pittsburgh for six years. She adds that her parents just told her to go to the best school and figured that majoring in English would eventually lead to a “more lucrative career” in law or marketing.

Velez says she never even explored the possibility of creative writing until the last semester of her undergraduate senior year, and that the journey to writing Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity was one clouded with doubt.

“I think there's a lot of imposter syndrome that happens when you don't see authors of color, when you don't read, really, that many books by people with similar backgrounds as you,” says Velez. “And that was another big inspiration in wanting to write this story and have the story out there.”

While her book focuses on Latina women, Velez says that her background working as a college admissions officer made her realize the universality of being a first-generation college student in the United States.


“When I worked admissions, most of my area was the Southwest, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico. So I was seeing a lot of Latinx immigrant kids, and working at Pitt, it's certainly not as diverse in that way,” says Velez. However, she says Pitt is still a big destination for first-generation college students who come from various parts of western Pennsylvania, the Appalachian region, and the Ohio Valley.

“I find it's a really common experience, regardless of your background, if your parents maybe didn't pursue a four-year college degree and, you know, are supportive of you, but don't really know what it entails,” says Velez.

While the book takes place over a cross-country trip, Velez wanted to represent her adopted city by having the sisters visit a fictional Pittsburgh college (Mononghehela University) and patronize local real-life businesses, including the now-defunct performance space Glitter Box Theater.

Velez says she is already working on her second YA book (Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity is part of a two-book deal) and teases her follow-up as a “sort of love letter to Pittsburgh.”

“Pittsburgh is a really amazing city to be a writer in,” says Velez.


Velez will appear during a book release event at White Whale Bookstore. The release will take place in person and over livestream.
Lulu & Milagro's Search for Clarity by Angela Velez with Bridges & Books Podcast. 7-8:30 p.m. Tue., Feb. 8. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh coffee shops add warmth to cold-weather drinks with maple and brown sugar

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh coffee shops add warmth to cold-weather drinks with maple and brown sugar

Caitlyn Callahan joins Pittsburgh Pirates as first-ever female coach in uniform

By Tia Bailey

Caitlyn Callahan joins Pittsburgh Pirates as first-ever female coach in uniform

Frick Park Bridge collapse results in calls for action to prevent future "disasters"

By Amanda Waltz

Frick Park Bridge collapse results in calls for action to prevent future "disasters"
More »

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Jennifer Haigh brings reproductive rights to the forefront with Mercy Street

By Rege Behe

Jennifer Haigh brings reproductive rights to the forefront with Mercy Street

Pittsburgh booksellers receive holiday bonuses from author James Patterson

By Amanda Waltz

Holiday Bookseller Bonus Program winner Lea Bickerton of The Tiny Bookstore in the North Hills

Pitt and City of Asylum request donations for social justice book drive

By Dani Janae

Books for Change annual book drive

New book by Pittsburgher Clarisse Jordan details life after HIV diagnosis

By Dani Janae

New book by Pittsburgher Clarisse Jordan details life after HIV diagnosis
More »
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Frick Park Bridge bus merch flies into Pittsburgh shops

Frick Park Bridge bus merch flies into Pittsburgh shops

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh reacts to death of beloved record seller Jerry Weber

Pittsburgh reacts to death of beloved record seller Jerry Weber

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation