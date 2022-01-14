 Pittsburgh arts and cultural organizations receive National Endowment for the Arts grants | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh arts and cultural organizations receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

By

click to enlarge Mattress Factory - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Mattress Factory
A long list of Pittsburgh arts organizations representing film, dance, literature, and more were recently awarded major grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Several Pittsburgh nonprofit arts organizations received Grants for Arts Projects funding amounts ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 as part of a nationwide, $33.2 million effort by the NEA to help provide "more equitable and accessible pathways for arts engagement," according to a press release.

NEA acting chair Ann Eilers says the NEA grants "underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy."


“The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being for communities and individuals, and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time," Eilers adds.

The NEA website described the Grants for Arts Projects program as supporting "public engagement with, and access to, various forms of art across the nation, the creation of art, learning in the arts at all stages of life, and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life."

Among the Grants for Arts Projects recipients was Film Pittsburgh, the local nonprofit behind events like the Three Rivers Film Festival and Pittsburgh Shorts Film Festival and Script Competition. The organization received a $20,000 award from the program.

Film Pittsburgh finds films from around the world and brings them to Pittsburgh, with a stated mission to "deepen audiences’ understanding of various cultures, expand acceptance, and recognize our common humanity."


“We’re grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for their confidence in our important work and their funding of it for a second year in a row,” says Kathryn Spitz Cohan, executive director of Film Pittsburgh. “And we are excited to continue bringing exceptional independent films and programming to the region.”

Eilers says that Film Pittsburgh is among the arts organizations worldwide that are "using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

The indie publishing company Autumn House Press and Mattress Factory art museum, as well as Pittsburgh Opera, City Theatre, and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, also received Grants for Arts Projects funding, along with many others. 

